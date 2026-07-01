Celebrate America’s 250th Independence Day at Monica’s Riverview July 4th
Best view of the fireworks in Antioch! DJ and live entertainment
By Monica Barajas
Come Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday with us all day long this 4th of July.
Brunch & Lunch until 5pm.
Cucos Tacos & Mexican Hot Dogs 5pm -9pm.
Full bar all day.
DJ starts at 5pm. Live entertainment at 8pm.
Exclusive outdoor seating on the river to view the fireworks at 9:20pm!! Bring a chair! Chairs and tables are limited.
Entry is $10 for adults, $5 for kids (includes a beverage ticket).
Monica’s Riverview is located at 1 “I” (Eye) Street on the pier in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.
For menu and reservations go to www.visitmonicas.com.
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Monica’s Riverview July 4th 2026