BART to run Sunday schedule for America’s 250th Independence Day July 4th

Offers tips for those attending SF’s fireworks show off the Golden Gate Bridge

By BART Communications

For Fourth of July on Saturday, July 4, BART will be running a Sunday schedule (8am-midnight). We will run 5-line service until 8pm and then 3-line service after 8pm.

5-line service means all lines will be running, including the Green and Red lines, which provide direct service into San Francisco.

Extra trains may be added in case of crowding after fireworks in San Francisco. The fireworks show in San Francisco will be from the Golden Gate Bridge beginning at 9:30pm. The best viewing spots are at Crissy Field, Marina Green, and Pier 39.

Muni is providing a Marina Fireworks Shuttle from Powell Street BART Station and a Pier 39 Embarcadero Fireworks Shuttle from the Embarcadero BART Station. Muni’s F-Line also serves Embarcadero to Pier 39. See Muni’s webpage with information. People looking to take BART home, should immediately return to BART to catch the last trains of the evening. The Muni shuttle service could take up to 60 minutes to connect to a BART Station.

The last train to run through downtown San Francisco stations towards the East Bay (with connections to all stations) is at around 12:25am. The last train to run through downtown San Francisco stations towards Daly City/Millbrae is at around 1:10am (this train does not stop at SFO Station). The last train to run through downtown San Francisco that will stop at SFO Station is at around 12:40am.

Planning and paying for your trip

Plan your door-to-door trip using BART’s Trip Planner. Itineraries will include key transfer information. You can also check Real Time Departures for the stations you use.

Parking at BART stations (except Milpitas and Berryessa stations) is free on weekends.

Every BART station has restrooms except Pittsburg Center, 12th St./Oakland City Center, Civic Center, 16th St. Mission, 24th St. Mission, and the Oakland International Airport Station (Coliseum Station has a restroom).

All Bay Area transit, including BART, accepts contactless debit or credit cards and mobile payment methods such as Apple Pay and Google Pay for adult fare payment. No setup is required. Just Tap and Ride. Each person needs their own card or device. Clipper cards are also accepted.

Riders who use more than one transit agency in a single trip (e.g., BART to VTA) will only be charged full fare on the first operator. A transfer discount of up to $2.85 will apply on any additional transit agency the rider uses within a two-hour window. Transfer discounts are calculated automatically using Tap and Ride or Clipper for accounts that have been upgraded to the next generation system (click here to upgrade your card).

BART Resources

System Map

Trip Planner

Real Time Departures from each station

Tap and Ride contactless payment

Download the BART Watch App

Text BART Police to report concerns at 510-200-0992



BART July 4th 2026

