Antioch to host Outdoor Movie Nights

Thursdays in July | 8:30pm

By Antioch Recreation Department

This July, free outdoor movie nights are back!

Start Time: Dusk (approximately between 8:30 pm and 8:45 pm)

Location: Prewett Family Park Hillside (Located next to the Antioch Water Park)

Grab your blankets and lawn chairs, and bring the entire family out to enjoy popcorn, kids’ crafts and a movie. Happening on the Prewett Family Park Hillside, next to the Antioch Water Park, movies will begin just after dusk (approximately 8:30 pm to 8:45 pm depending on sunset). Did we mention it will also be Food Truck Thursday, brought to you by FoodieCrewSF? Don’t forget to grab dinner before the movie begins! You won’t want to miss this.

**Free popcorn, refreshments, and kids’ crafts while supplies last.

**Dates and locations subject to change.



2026 Outdoor Movie Nights

