Dozier-Libbey Medical High student honored for heroic acts

Dozier-Libbey Medical High School teachers Gretchen Medel (left) and Kim O’Leary (right), and student Salvator Beas, where honored by Principal Blair Wilkins. Photos: AUSD

Antioch High golf team member helps two at Lone Tree Golf Course

By Antioch Unified School Districtx

A Dozier-Libbey Medical High student recently jumped into action – twice! – on the same day.

Salvator Beas, a member of the Antioch High golf team, was at the Lone Tree Golf Course when a fellow student was inadvertently struck in the eye requiring immediate attention. Salvator administered first aid and assisted with the injured individual.

A bit later, a member of the public was struck in the head, which began bleeding.

Again, the junior quickly performed first-responder duties until fire and ambulance crews arrived.

Said John Luis, AHS coach: “These acts of kindness and medical skills made us proud. My sincere thanks and much gratitude for the actions of Salvator.”

Dozier-Libbey principal Blair Wilkins honored the young hero and two of his teachers – Gretchen Medel and Kim O’Leary.

“We are proud to recognize Salvator for his quick, compassionate actions and the outstanding example he sets for our school,” Wilkins said. “Using the skills he learned at DLMHS showcases the strong learning community established at our school.”



Teachers Gretchen Medel & Kim O’Leary with Salvator Beas

