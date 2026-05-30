Arrest made after report of man with gun in Antioch

AR-style weapon, magazines and ammunition confiscated from the suspect on Friday, May 29, 2026. Photos: Antioch PD

31-year-old Angelo Zuniga being held on $240K bail, has history of arrests

By Antioch Police Department

On Friday afternoon, May 29, 2026, about 2:00 PM, the Antioch Police dispatch center received a call of a man with a gun in the 2500 block San Jose Drive. The caller reported seeing a male retrieve a firearm from the trunk of a black Nissan Maxima before driving away.

While responding, an officer located the vehicle parked in front of a 7-Eleven on Buchanan Road. Officers contacted the driver and observed a loaded AR-style pistol positioned between the driver’s seat and center console. The driver was detained without incident.

In addition, during a search of the suspect’s vehicle, officers also located the upper receiver of an AR-style pistol inside the trunk.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on weapons related charges.

UPDATE: He was later identified by Antioch Police Captain Matt Koch and the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office as Angelo Raymondo Zuniga, age 31 of Antioch, born 11/11/1994.

As always, we appreciate community members who promptly report suspicious or dangerous activity. If you see something concerning, please call dispatch so officers can investigate. We can’t do it without you.

According to the Antioch Police CitizenRIMS, the suspect was arrested for illegally possessing any assault weapon and charged with a felony. Crimes: 30605(A) PC, 25400(A)(1) PC carrying a concealed firearm within any vehicle; 25850(A) PC carrying a loaded firearm on the person or in a vehicle while in any public place; 32310(A) PC any person who manufactures or causes to be manufactured, imports, keeps for sale, or offers or exposes for sale, or who gives, lends, buys, or receives any large-capacity magazine; 29180(C) PC Any person who owns a firearm or firearm precursor part that does not bear a valid state or federal serial number or mark of identification; and 33215 PC any person who manufactures or causes to be manufactured, imports, keeps for sale, or offers or exposes for sale, or who gives, lends, or possesses any short-barreled rifle or short-barreled shotgun. Case Number: 26-4937 Incident Number: 2605290119

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the five-foot, eight-inch tall, 189-pound Zuniga is Hispanic and being held on $240,000 bail.

According to localcrimenews.com, this is his fifth arrest since 2017, all by Antioch PD, and third for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. Zuniga was also arrested for drive while under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol, and failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



AR-style weapon & magazines 05-29-26 APD

