Antioch water safe to drink despite “earthy or musty taste and odor”

Source: City of Antioch

By City of Antioch

The City of Antioch has received questions regarding an earthy or musty taste and odor in drinking water. While the taste may be unpleasant to some residents, the water remains safe to drink.

The taste and odor are caused by naturally occurring organic materials in the San Joaquin River, which is Antioch’s primary water source. One naturally occurring compound, called geosmin, can be detected by people at extremely low levels and is commonly associated with the earthy smell after rainfall.

The City’s treatment process neutralizes the bacteria responsible for creating these compounds, though the taste and odor may still remain temporarily.

To help improve taste, residents can:

Chill tap water before drinking

Add lemon juice

Use a Brita or similar water filter

The City of Antioch operates its own water treatment plant. For more information visit www.antiochca.gov/583/Water-Treatment.



Antoch Water Earthy or Musty Taste flier

