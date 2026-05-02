Antioch Historical Museum launches “ambitious 5-Year Strategic Plan”

The Antioch Historical Museum’s new, eight-member Transition Team will lead the 5-Year Strategic Plan effort: (Top L-R) Tom Hartrick, Mike Green, Matthew Hart, Clifton Mbanugo and Strategic Advisor Ray Davi; (Bottom L-R) Donna McGee, Janet Farr, Theresa Court and Carla Baker Marymee. Photo: Antioch Historical Society

Led by 8-member Transition Team; adopts new Mission Statement

By Carla Baker Marymee

ANTIOCH, CA – May 2, 2026 – A new era is taking shape at the Antioch Historical Museum. Located at 1500 W. 4th Street, the museum is embarking on one of the most significant transformations in its history—unveiling an ambitious 5‑year Strategic Plan designed to elevate, protect, and reimagine Antioch’s rich cultural legacy.

At the heart of this effort is the museum’s newly appointed 8‑member Transition Team, a diverse group of community leaders who will guide the plan’s first phase. Members include: Theresa Court, Antioch Historical Society Board President; Janet Farr, Board Member; Mike Green, Vice Principal, Deer Valley High School; Matthew Hart, attorney; Tom Hartrick, business owner; Carla Baker Marymee, Board President‑Elect and business owner; Clifton Mbanugo, business owner; and Donna McGee, Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center Site Director. The team is led by Raymond Davi, Museum Strategic Advisor.

This milestone follows an extensive 18‑month assessment led by Davi, who conducted in‑depth research and interviews with board members, museum members, committees, and community stakeholders. His findings made clear that the museum needed a bold new direction to secure its long‑term future.

To bring that vision to life, consultant Sanjay P. Hukku, PhD was engaged to work with internal and external audiences to shape a comprehensive five‑year plan and a modernized organizational structure. This work was generously funded through an estate gift from longtime museum member Nancy Kelly, whose legacy now helps propel the museum into its next chapter.

The Antioch Historical Museum is located at 1500 W. 4th Street in Antioch. Photo: Antioch Historical Society

The resulting plan establishes a revitalized structure—featuring a Governing Board, Advisory Team, Executive Director (ED), and Friends of the Museum group—and sets a clear roadmap for growth, sustainability, and community impact.

“This plan realigns the museum’s mission, reimagines its role in the community, and positions it as an innovative, engaging, and trusted cultural asset,” said Theresa Court, AHS Board President. “By embracing this new direction, the Antioch Historical Museum is preparing to thrive—preserving the region’s heritage while inspiring future generations.”

During the first year, the Transition Team will focus on foundational work: assessing the historic 1910 Riverview High School building, establishing the new organizational structure, and launching the search for the museum’s first Executive Director.

“The Antioch Historical Museum is at a defining moment,” said Raymond Davi. “At the heart of this transformation is a bold new mission that redefines what the museum stands for and how it connects with the community.”

The museum’s new Mission Statement reflects that vision:

“We welcome curious visitors to explore the extraordinary history in every corner of our community and region. We focus on hidden heroes, untold stories, and surprising moments—bringing them to life through exhibits, outreach, and publications that help young people, families, and visitors of all ages discover that Antioch’s history is impossible to ignore.”

The Antioch Historical Museum is housed in the historic 1910 Riverview High School, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and is also home to the Antioch Sports Legends Hall of Fame.

The museum is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Carla Baker Marymee, Antioch Historical Society Museum Public Relations Strategist, at (925) 775‑8764. Visit the museum on Facebook at facebook.com/antiochhistoricalmuseum or online at https://antiochhistoricalmuseum.org.



Antioch Historical Museum





AHMuseum logo & Transition Team

