Antioch Council again violates City Flag Display Policy hanging “Pride Flag” from dais inside Chambers

A donated “Pride Flag” hangs from the Antioch City Council dais inside the Council Chambers during their meeting Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in violation of the City Flag Display Ordinance. Video screenshot.

Once again adopts proclamation recognizing June as “Pride Month”, “honoring…contributions, history, …resilience of LGBTQ+ community” and says “City of Antioch is committed to celebrate the history and diversity of our city’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community”

Torres-Walker complains of no “Pride Parade” in Antioch

By Allen D. Payton

During their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, after approving the “Pride Month” proclamation on a 5-0 vote, the City Council allowed a rainbow flag to be hung from the dais in front of Mayor Ron Bernal. That violates the unanimously adopted City of Antioch Flag Display Policy approved on Feb. 11, 2020, when Bernal was city manager. The policy, adopted after the council for the first time flew the “Pride Flag” on the pole at City Hall, clearly states only the American, State and City flags can be displayed inside the Council Chambers.

Section 2.07 Display of Flags in the City Council Chambers of the policy reads: “The American Flag, State Flag and City Flag shall be the only flags displayed in the City Council Chambers. The American Flag shall be displayed in the first position of honor. This position is on the Mayor and City Council’s right as they face the audience or to the observer’s left. The State Flag shall be displayed in the second position of honor. This position is to the observer’s right of the American Flag. The City Flag shall be displayed to the observer’s right of the State Flag.”

See the Policy under item 5 of the Feb. 11, 2020, council meeting agenda, here or view it on the Herald website.

In recent years, the Council also allowed the Transgender and Progress Pride flags to be displayed inside the Council Chambers, and District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker has displayed other small flags on the dais in front of her, all in violation of the Flag Policy. She no longer does that.

Pride Month Proclamation

This year’s proclamation once again recognizes June as “Pride Month” in the City. But a new clause was added which states, “and each following June”.

The proclamation was presented to Nicole Lapointe, the Clinical Director of the Rainbow Community Center in Concord whose mission she said, “is to build community, equity and well-being among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual or agender and two-spirit people and our allies.”

But a proclamation isn’t enough for Torres-Walker. She complained that she and other residents have to go to other cities to attend a “Pride Parade”.

“I know that the city of Antioch does have a large non-gender-conforming community,” the councilwoman claimed. “I’m also wondering why I have to go to Concord or Clayton or San Francisco to attend a Pride Parade. So, people have to leave this city to be recognized, and people have to force flags on us when we should really be committed to not just a proclamation once a year, but we should be committed to valuing all of our residents, especially individuals in the LGBTQUIA plus non-gender conforming community.”

According to a speaker during public comments on the item, later identified by Torres-Walker as named Mary, the flag hanging from the dais was donated by an Antioch resident. The woman presented the flag to Bernal who, along with Torres-Walker, helped her hang it on the center of the dais in front of him.

A woman, named Mary, hangs a “Pride Flag” from the council dais with the help of Mayor Bernal and Councilwoman Torres-Walker during the meeting on May 26, 2026, in violation of City policy. Video screenshot.

A woman, later identified by Torres-Walker as named Mary, then presented the flag to Bernal who, along with Torres-Walker, helped her hang it on the center of the dais in front of him.

The proclamation reads as follows:

RECOGNIZING JUNE 2026 ASPRIDE MONTH IN THE CITY OF ANTIOCH

WHEREAS, June is recognized across the United States and around the world as Pride Month, honoring the contributions, history, and resilience of LGBTQ+ community;

WHEREAS, “every individual” is equal before and under the law and has right to equal protection and benefit of the law without discrimination based on race, national or ethnic origin, color, religion, sex, age, or mental or physical disability;

WHEREAS, the City of Antioch recognizes that diversity, inclusion, dignity, and equal protection for all residents strengthen the social, cultural, and civic fabric of the community, and reaffirms its commitment to fostering a welcoming environment where individuals of all backgrounds, identities, and abilities are treated with respect and afforded equal opportunity to live, work, and participate fully in community life;

WHEREAS, the long and ongoing struggle to transgender, lesbian, gay, bisexual, and other sexual minorities for basic civil and human rights continues to provide inspiration to all;

WHEREAS, the City of Antioch is committed to celebrate the history and diversity of our city’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community, and promotes a society in which all residents can live free from discrimination; and

WHEREAS, Pride Month is an opportunity to celebrate this harmony in which we coexist.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON BERNAL, Mayor of the City of Antioch, hereby proclaim the month of June 2026, and each following June, as “PRIDE MONTH” in the City of Antioch and invite everyone to reflect on ways we can live and work together with a commitment to mutual respect and understanding.

MAY 26, 2026

RON BERNAL, Mayor

See Council meeting video.



Woman hangs Pride Flag on council dais 05-26-26





Pride Flag at ACC mtg 05-26-26

