Youth Arts Connection: Free poetry and art workshops in East County

At Antioch Libraries Tuesdays and Thursdays

Free poetry and art workshops for ages 12-18 at the Contra Costa County District 3 and 5 libraries in Antioch (Tues & Thurs), Brentwood (Wed) and Pittsburg (Mon). Professional artists help youth build personal/educational skills. Snacks & supplies included!

A creative and supportive artist team works with youth to develop skills for personal growth, team building, educational, and professional opportunities.

The Youth Arts Connection library workshops are funded in part by Measure X.

See schedule: https://artscontracosta.com/youth/

For more information email info@artsccc.com.

Partners include the Contra Costa County Library, Contra Costa County Employment & Human Services, and Workforce Development Board of Contra Costa County.



Youth Arts Connection Partners





YAC-General-Flier

