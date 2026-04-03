Executive Director Ricka Davis-Sheard is presented with a plaque by Antioch Chamber of Commerce Chair Jim Becker honoring S.H.A.R.E. Community as the 2025 Antioch Non-Profit of the Year during the annual Gala on March 27, 2026. Photo by Allen D. Payton

By Antioch Chamber of Commerce

During the Antioch Chamber of Commerce’s annual Gala, held Friday night, March 27, 2026, S.H.A.R.E. Community was honored as the 2025 Antioch Non-Profit of the Year. S.H.A.R.E. stands for Sharing Hope, Abundance, Resources and Encouragement.

S.H.A.R.E. Community is a remarkable nonprofit organization dedicated to serving unhoused neighbors in our community. Their programs provide mobile showers, hygiene kits, and laundry vouchers, offering individuals an opportunity to feel confident again and helping to restore a sense of dignity that is often lost during times of homelessness.

“We’re super excited to be chosen Non-Profit of the Year for 2025 by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce,” said, Executive Director Ricka Davis-Sheard who was presented with a commemorative plaque by Chamber Chair Jim Becker.

Founded in 2019 with a mission centered on sharing hope, resources, abundance, and encouragement, S.H.A.R.E. Community has become a lifeline for many. They work in partnership with a wide range of local agencies, including hair salons, pet food providers, veteran support services, and mental health organizations, ensuring that the needs of their clients are met in a holistic and compassionate way.

SHARE Community has provided over 9,000 showers and distributed 18,000 hygiene kits to individuals experiencing homelessness. Many participants in the program have gone on to secure stable housing and have returned as volunteers, creating a full-circle transformation that exemplifies the organization’s profound impact.

Despite operating with a small budget and limited resources, SHARE Community continues to expand its services and outreach, fueled by the dedication of its volunteers and the support of the local community. Their tireless efforts not only address immediate needs but also inspire hope, foster resilience, and empower individuals to reclaim their confidence and independence.

S.H.A.R.E. Community is more than a nonprofit—they are a beacon of compassion, demonstrating that with care, creativity, and community support, meaningful change is possible for some of the most vulnerable members of society.

See video about S.H.A.R.E. Community’s work by Executive Director Davis-Sheard. For more information visit www.thesharecommunity.com.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



SHARE Community logo





SHARE Community 2025 Non-Profit of Year

