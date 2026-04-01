Holy Week at Golden Hills Community Church
Golden Hills Community Church is located at 2401 Shady Willow Lane in Brentwood. For more information visit goldenhills.org, call (925) 516-0653 or email info@goldenhills.org.
the attachments to this post:
Golden Hills Holy Week Prayer
Resurrection Sunday
Maundy Thursday
Good Friday
This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 1st, 2026 at 12:59 pm and is filed under East County, Faith, Holiday. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.