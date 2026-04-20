County Fair Scholarship Program announces 2026 Miss and Mini Miss Contra Costa contestants

Miss Contra Costa 2026 contests are (back row L-R) Emelia “Eme” Brown, Yareli Santuario and Kaylee Rhiann Wright. Mini Miss Contra Costa 2026 contestants are (front row L-R) Gianna Lynch, Teigan Moore and Chloe Pettyjohn. Photos by Contra Costa County Fair.

From Antioch, Brentwood, Discovery Bay & Martinez

Coronations May 14th at the 2026 Contra Costa County Fair

2025 Queen & Princesses end their reigns

By Cheyenne Erickson, CEO, Contra Costa Fair & Event Park

The Contra Costa County Fair Scholarship Program provides young participants with valuable life and career skills while giving them the opportunity to earn education funds. Through the program, participants develop speech writing and public speaking abilities, build professional resumes, and showcase their unique talents.

They also gain confidence through interview practice, including answering impromptu questions skills that prepare them for future academic and career opportunities. The program focuses on personal growth, leadership, and community involvement, all while rewarding participants with scholarships to support their educational goals. Miss Contra Costa will receive a $1,000 scholarship and Mini Miss Contra Costa will receive $500 provided by the Contra Costa County Fair. They will serve as ambassadors of the fair throughout the year at community service events.

Miss Contra Costa 2026 contestants Emelia “Eme” Brown, Yareli Santuario and Kaylee Rhiann Wright. Photos: CCC Fair

MISS CONTRA COSTA CONTESTANTS:

Emelia “Eme” Brown, 17, lives in Discovery Bay and she attends Liberty High School. She is a varsity volleyball player and participates in swimming and basketball. She enjoys surfing and spending time on the water.

Yareli Santuario, 17, lives in Antioch and attends Antioch High School. She is passionate about spreading positivity in her community and is involved with Be Exceptional and serves as an ambassador for the We Get It Foundation.

Kaylee Rhiann Wright, 17, lives in Martinez and attends Alhambra High School. She enjoys meeting and uplifting others, loves animals and has a soft spot for dark chocolate.

Mini Miss Contra Costa 2026 contestants Gianna Lynch, Teigan Moore and Chloe Pettyjohn. Photos: CCC Fair

MINI MISS CONTRA COSTA CONTESTANTS:

Gianna Lynch, 11, is a fifth grader from Brentwood. She enjoys performing in plays, singing, and acting, and is an active member of Brentwood 4-H.

Teigan Moore, 8, of Discovery Bay, loves reading and art. She enjoys spending time with family and friends and hopes to become a teacher one day.

Chloe Pettyjohn, 11, from Brentwood, has a two-year-old Pomeranian named Peanut. She enjoys dancing, karate and crafting, and values time with her family and friends.

2025 Queen & Princesses to End Their Reigns

2025 Contra Costa Fair Queen Aili Selvin

Aili Selvin of Martinez will end her reign as the 2025 Miss Contra Costa County Fair Pageant Queen. The County Fair Board offered their appreciation to her saying, “We are so proud of you and appreciate your contributions to your community all while carrying yourself with the upmost poise and kindness. We look forward to seeing more of your bright future!”

The 2025 Fair Princesses Jocelyn Luna of Oakley and Madilyn Davis of Antioch and Miss Congeniality Michalia Banks of Antioch will also end their reigns.

2025 Contra Costa Fair Queen Aili Selvin of Martinez (right) and Fair Princesses (L-R) Jocelyn Luna of Oakley and Madilyn Davis of Antioch, along with Miss Congeniality, Michalia Banks also of Antioch. Photo by Contra Costa County Fair

Miss Contra Costa Pageant Director Danielle Ferguson.

Pageant Director Danielle Ferguson said, “I am honored to serve as the new Director for the Miss Contra Costa County Scholarship Program. I grew up in the pageant world, competing from infancy through the age of 24, and spent many years as a dedicated dancer – truly growing up on the stage. These experiences shaped my love for performance, confidence-building and empowering young women. I am excited to bring passion, polish and heart to this program and to create an inspiring and memorable experience for every participant.”

Meet the six contestants during the 2026 Contra Costa County Fair May 14-17 at the Contra Costa Event Park, 1201 W. 10th Street, Antioch. Join us May 14th for both competitions and come support your next Miss & Mini Miss Contra Costa! For more information visit Miss Contra Costa and www.contracostafair.com where you can purchase tickets for the fair.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Danielle Ferguson Miss CC Pageant Director





Miss CC 2026 Emelia Eme Brown Yareli Santuario & Kaylee Rhiann Wright CCCFair





2025 Fair Queen Aili Selvin





2025 Fair Queen & Princesses





Mini Miss CC 2026 Gianna Lynch, Teigan Moore & Chloe Pettyjohn





Miss CC 2026 contestants

