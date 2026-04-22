Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office issues 2025 Annual Report

Source: Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office

Showcases “justice reform progress”; highlights public corruption investigation, prosecution of Antioch, Pittsburg cops

By Ted Asregadoo, PIO, Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office

Martinez, California – Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton issued the office’s 2025 Annual Report, showcasing the justice reform progress made for the county’s residents.

“We are making meaningful progress with a sharp focus on public safety, pragmatic solutions and alternatives to a one-size-fits-all criminal justice system,” said District Attorney Becton. “By modernizing our infrastructure and focusing on victim-centered practices, we are ensuring that accountability and support go hand-in-hand to keep our communities safe”

Becton wrote in her introductory message of the report, “We have strengthened partnerships with law enforcement agencies, public officials and community organizations to ensure public safety efforts are both effective and equitable. The professionalism and tireless commitment of our Deputy District Attorneys, Investigators, Victim Advocates, and Support Staff make this great work possible.

“In this annual report, you’ll see the results of that work in some of the following areas:

Prosecuting serious and violent felonies and misdemeanors

Implementing restorative justice programs for young people and adults

Resolving cold cases – including unsolved homicides

Creating prosecutorial units focused on community violence, retail crime, hate crimes, human trafficking, and public integrity

Establishing an analytics team to identify crime trends, improve case outcomes, and allocate resources for more efficient crime prevention

“The path to improving public safety is challenging, filled with setbacks, resistance, and obstacles. But despite these challenges, we’ve made real progress building a smarter, more effective justice system with solutions that work.”

“This is the kind of progress that moves beyond the status quo, toward a more just and safe community for all. Thank you for your continued trust,” she concluded.

Source: Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office

Key highlights from the 2025 Annual Report include:

• Prosecution Results: The office’s Direct Court Unit achieved a 96% felony conviction rate for jury trials in 2025 — 15 percentage points above California’s statewide average of 81% — securing guilty verdicts in 25 of 26 felony cases tried. The Homicide Unit conducted 15 homicide trials, resulting in a total of 14 convictions, 12 of which were murder convictions – a 93% conviction rate. The Interpersonal Violence Unit conducted 20 trials involving domestic partner crimes, sexual assault, and elder abuse achieving at 85% conviction rate in the cases which reached verdicts.

• Victim Support: The Victim Witness Assistance Program served over 10,600 victims, provided close to 48,000 forms of services, and secured $9.8 million in restitution. The office also welcomed a second facility dog, Fenner, who joined Bear in providing comfort to crime victims — particularly children — throughout the criminal justice process.

The report also adds, “Our work extends beyond prosecution. We’ve led in statewide efforts on ethical AI and launched the Underserved and Unserved Survivor Program. The office expanded trauma-informed support for victims—particularly those impacted by gun violence and unsolved crimes. Our superpower is protection with purpose, combining innovation, data, and human care to seek justice for victims while preventing future harm.”

• Restorative Justice and Alternatives to Incarceration: The office’s Neighborhood Restorative Partnership Program (NRP) continued to demonstrate remarkable outcomes since its 2022 launch. Of 119 participants who have completed the program, only one — a recidivism rate of 1% — went on to reoffend, compared to California’s statewide misdemeanor recidivism rate of 21.1%. A total of 288 cases have been referred to the program since its inception, with 59 participants currently enrolled.

• Cold Case Breakthroughs: The Cold Case Unit secured multiple convictions in crimes dating back to the 1990s and early 2000s using advanced DNA technology and genetic genealogy. Notable resolutions included the conviction of James Grimsley for the nearly three-decade-old murder of Terrie Ladwig, a transgender woman in Concord, and guilty pleas in a 2007 Pittsburg homicide after touch DNA linked the suspect to the crime.

• Public Accountability: The office secured guilty pleas in all six cases stemming from its joint FBI investigation into public corruption and bribery among Antioch and Pittsburg police officers — reinforcing the principle of equal justice under law. Launched in March 2022, the investigation uncovered a scheme in which officers illegally canceled traffic tickets in exchange for personal benefits, resulting in some officers losing their law enforcement certifications.

According to the report, “The bribery and conspiracy charges were serious, but the investigation uncovered other troubling behavior as well. When investigators reviewed the officers’ messages, they found a large number of racist, sexist, and homophobic texts shared among more than a dozen officers.

“These messages raised concerns about fairness in hundreds of criminal cases that those officers had worked on. As a result, our office reviewed hundreds of cases to determine whether the officers’ bias affected the outcome.”

• Expanding Access to Justice: District Attorney Becton cut the ribbon on December 15, 2025, at the grand opening of a new branch office at 3890 Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg, housing approximately 30 staff members and bringing justice services directly to East County residents. “East County matters, and the people who live and work here deserve accessible and responsive justice,” Becton said at the ceremony. (See related article)

The full 2025 Annual Report is available for public viewing at Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office 2025 Annual Report Final.

About the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office

Established in 1850, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office serves a diverse population of 1.15 million residents across four office locations in Martinez, Pittsburg and Richmond. Over 175 years, the office has grown to employ approximately 250 staff members, including attorneys, inspectors, victim-witness advocates, legal assistants, case preparation analysts and administrative staff, operating under the principles of equal justice, transparency, and public safety. For more information visit District Attorney | Contra Costa County, CA Official Website.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this article.



CCDA 2025 Criminal Prosecution Filing Percentages





CCDA 2017-25 Criminal Prosecutions chart

