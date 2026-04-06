Black Diamond Lines Model Railroad Club to hold Semi-Annual Public Open House in Antioch April 18
Try your hand at operating a train!
By David Epling
Our FREE ADMISSION, Semi-Annual Public Open House. Come see HO scale trains traveling across our large layout. New for this event is for a 5.00 fee, we will give you a throttle and let you run one of our trains. Additionally, we will have our model train swap meet in the parking lot.
Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026
Time: 9:30 AM – 3:30 PM
Location: 425 Fulton Shipyard Road, Antioch
For more information visit www.blackdiamondlines.com or contact David Epling at info@blackdiamondlines.com or (209) 337-2639.
the attachments to this post:
BDL Model RxR Open House 4-18-26