Almost There Travel honored as 2025 Antioch Small Business of the Year

Almost There Travel owner Tammy Larsen is honored with the 2025 Antioch Small Business of the Year award by Chamber Chair Jim Becker during the annual Gala on Friday, March 27, 2026. Photo by Allen D. Payton

“We’re one of the very last brick and mortar travel agencies” – Tammy Larsen, owner

By Antioch Chamber of Commerce

During the Antioch Chamber of Commerce’s annual Gala, Friday night, March 27, 2026, Almost There Travel was recognized as the 2025 Antioch Small Business of the Year, an honor that reflects their dedication to exceptional service, personalized travel experiences and meaningful community impact.

This award is a testament to the passion and hard work of owner Tammy Larsen and her team, who go above and beyond to help clients explore the world with ease, creativity, and care. Their commitment to excellence has earned the trust and loyalty of their clients, making every journey not just a trip, but an unforgettable experience.

Beyond their success in the travel industry, Almost There Travel plays a vital role in the local community. They proudly offer annual Chamber Travel discount trips, making travel more accessible to community members. The owners are actively involved in the revitalization of downtown Antioch and are strong supporters of local events.

Their dedication extends even further through volunteering their time to help plan and coordinate community events, ensuring they are well-organized, engaging, and well-attended. Their generosity also includes providing travel discounts to support and give back to the community they serve.

Almost There Travel, located at 506 W. 2nd Street, truly embodies what it means to be a small business with a big impact, and this recognition is well deserved.

“Our passion is travel. We love to travel, ourselves. Please come visit us. We’re one of the very last brick and mortar travel agencies,” said Larsen. “So, come down to Rivertown. Just stop in. It doesn’t cost you anything. Thank you.”

See video of Tammy Larsen’s speech during the Gala Awards ceremony.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Tammy Larsen Almost There Travel 2025 Small Biz of Yr

