54-year-old motorcyclist dies following Antioch traffic collision

By Lt. Franco Cesar #7264, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On Thursday, April 9, 2026, at about 3:50 p.m., Antioch Police Department Dispatch received reports of a vehicle versus motorcycle collision at the intersection of James Donlon Blvd. and Tabora Drive.

Officers responded to the scene and determined that a 54-year-old man was riding his motorcycle eastbound on James Donlon Blvd. when he collided with a vehicle that had just entered the roadway from northbound on Tabora Drive.

The impact caused severe injuries to the motorcyclist. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

APD’s Traffic Unit has assumed responsibility for the investigation. At this time, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or Traffic Collision Investigator Sergeant Green at 925-779-6864, email rgreen@antiochca.gov