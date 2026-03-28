New location for 10th Annual Antioch Rotary Bunny Hop on April 4

Important Race Update!

By Antioch Rotary Club

Attention Participants:

The location for the Antioch Rotary Bunny Hop 5K Run/Walk race has changed! The event will now be held at the Worth Shaw Community Park, 801 James Donlon Blvd., Antioch.

Please update your plans accordingly.

Registration will be open until Race Day. Special Thanks to the Rotary Club of the Delta for preparing a free Pancake Breakfast for everyone on Race Day! If you like to be part of community video, please email your picture to rdeloso@yahoo.com. Like us and see up to date notices on Facebook @AntiochBunnyHop5K.

For more information about the race scan the QR code in the flier above or visit 10th Antioch Rotary Club Bunny Hop 5K a.k.a. Antioch Rotary BunnyHop “X”.

For more information about the Antioch Rotary Club visit antiochrotary.net.



Bunny Hop new location 2026

