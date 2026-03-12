Free Compost Giveaway for Antioch residents April 18

At the Contra Costa Event Park (County Fairgrounds); appointments required

By City of Antioch

By City of Antioch & Republic Services

Mark your calendar for Antioch’s Compost Giveaway on Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. provided by Republic Services.

Contra Costa Event Park (County Fairgrounds) – Back Lot

1201 W. 10th Street, Antioch (Behind 1203 W. 10th Street)

Upon arriving, please follow the signs to enter from the entrance on W. 10th Street to W. 18th Street. Please DO NOT enter via O St.

Appointments are required

Antioch residents only

Bring a driver’s license with an Antioch address

Bring a shovel, your containers, gloves if you can, and wear closed-toe shoes. Masks (optional).

You will have approx. 10-15 minutes to fill the containers you bring (40 gallons max.) 8 x 5-gal. buckets work best. No bags please . We will have some staff on hand to help.

This is a great opportunity to pick up free compost for your garden while supporting sustainable waste practices in our community.

Happy Gardening!

Sign up here: Republic Services Compost Giveaway.



Free Compost Giveaway

