Filing period extended until March 11 in elections for three Contra Costa County offices

Include Assessor, Auditor-Controller and County Superintendent of Schools

By Allen D. Payton

Because the incumbent didn’t file to run for re-election in the June 2nd primary by Friday, March 6, the filing period has been extended five business days in three county-wide offices.

According to the Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder’s Office Elections Division the deadline for filing nomination documents has been extended (to non-incumbents only) to March 11, 2026, for the following County offices: Assessor, Auditor-Controller and County Superintendent of Schools.

Candidates must obtain their documents and file between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at 555 Escobar Street in Martinez.

For more information visit www.contracostavote.gov/elections/candidates-campaigns-measures/run-for-office, email candidate.services@vote.cccounty.us or call (925) 335-7800 and ask for Candidate Services.



CCC Elections 2026 Filing Period Extension

