Contra Costa Assessor Kramer won’t seek re-election to 9th term

Contra Costa County Assessor Gus Kramer in 2022. Source: Contra Costa County

By Robin Cantu, Assessor’s Customer Services Coordinator, Contra Costa County Assessor’s Office

On Friday, March 6, 2026, Contra Costa County Assessor Gus Kramer announced he would not run for re-election to a ninth term. He first served in public office as the Martinez City Clerk when he was elected in 1986.

The announcement reads, he “will retire from his position as County Assessor in December 2026, concluding more than three decades of dedicated public service to the residents of Contra Costa County

“First elected in 1994, Kramer has been entrusted by the voters of Contra Costa County for eight consecutive terms over the past 32 years. During that time, he has overseen significant modernization and improvements within the Assessor’s Office, working to ensure that property assessments are conducted with fairness, transparency, and efficiency.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Contra Costa County,” said Kramer. “I am deeply grateful to the voters who placed their trust in me eight times over the past three decades. Their confidence and support have meant a great deal to me throughout my career.”

Kramer also emphasized the contributions of several key members of his leadership team who have played an essential role in strengthening the office’s service to the public. He expressed special appreciation to Vince Robb, Assistant County Assessor; Peter Yu, Assistant County Assessor; and Robin Cantu, Assessor’s Customer Services Coordinator, for their outstanding dedication and leadership.

“Vince Robb and Peter Yu have been exceptional partners in managing the complex responsibilities of the Assessor’s Office, bringing professionalism, expertise, and a strong commitment to public service every day,” Kramer said. “Robin Cantu has also been instrumental in ensuring that our office maintains a high level of responsiveness and service for the public.”

Kramer noted that their leadership—along with the dedication of the entire Assessor’s Office staff—has helped bring the efficiency, professionalism, and public service of the office to an all-time high level.

“I want to thank every member of the Assessor’s Office, past and present, who has worked so hard to serve the residents of Contra Costa County,” Kramer added. “Together we have worked to make the business of property value assessment as simple, transparent, and accessible as possible for the public.”

As he prepares for retirement, Kramer said he is proud of what the office has accomplished and grateful for the opportunity to serve the community.

“Public service has been a privilege, and I will always be thankful for the trust placed in me by the people of Contra Costa County,” Kramer said.

Supports Assistant County Assessor Vince Robb

Asked on Friday if he had groomed someone to take his place, Kramer said, “The Assistant County Assessor, Vince Robb, in my office is a good choice. The other two have never appraised a single property. Nobody has experience or credentials like Vince. He has 20 years’ experience in the Assessor’s Office.”

He was referring to Nick Spinner, whose ballot designation is Senior Systems Engineer in the Contra Costa Elections Division list of candidates for the June 2nd primary election, and Kismat Kathrani, whose designation is Software Technology Entrepreneur.

About Kramer

In the bio on his campaign website which is still up as of Saturday, March 7th, Kramer wrote, “I was born in Contra Costa and raised in East County. My high school was Pacifica High in West Pittsburg (Go Spartans!) and I graduated in 1968. Back then the area was called West Pittsburg, but now it is called Bay Point. It was a small high school but we played hard in local sports and competed well against larger central county schools. It closed in 1976 and is now Riverview Middle School on Pacifica Ave. Having a high school of our own, rather than sending kids to Concord or Pittsburg, was a real anchor for the community.

“After high school I attended DVC for a year, then went to mortuary school in San Francisco. Working in mortuary and funeral services is a very specific calling. It is not for everyone, but for those that answer the call it can be fulfilling. It taught me a deep respect for life, caring for the living, and humbleness in the face of the awesome hereafter. Working as an embalmer introduced me to the CC Coroner’s office, and I worked there for several years. It might be how I keep my sense of humor when things are gloomy. I continued my education at USF studying public administration at night, while I worked for the county. This began my career in public service.

“I settled and raised my family in Martinez, the County Seat of Contra Costa. the adopted home town of environmentalist John Muir and the birthplace of baseball hero Joe DiMaggio. I still live there today.

“Bitten is a strong word for it, so maybe I was nipped by the political bug in the mid-80s in Martinez. I wanted to be involved in my community, give back, and continue to serve. I ran for City Clerk and won. As clerk I was not voting on issues like the city council, but I was part of the process and aware of the machinations of local government. As city clerk I donated my monthly salary to provide scholarships to local students. Education helped my rise up and build a foundation, and I wanted to give back to the community rather than take from it.”

Official County Bio

According to his official 2022 bio on the Contra Costa County website, “Gus grew up in Bay Point, California, and is a graduate of the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science and the University of San Francisco.

His public career in Contra Costa County began in 1974. Kramer embarked on his tenure with the County at the Contra Costa County Sheriff Coroner’s Office, later moving to the Contra Costa County Probation Department, and finally to the Contra Costa County Public Works Department until 1994 when he was elected to the position of County Assessor. In addition to his service to Contra Costa County and its residents, Kramer was also elected to the position of Martinez City Clerk in 1986.

“As County Assessor, Kramer has overseen remarkable improvements to streamline the operations of his office, eliminate backlogs, and achieve higher levels of public service, all while operating substantially under budget.

“The State Board of Equalization acknowledged his office as one of the best managed assessor’s operations in California. Gus Kramer is a member of the California Assessors’ Association and the International Right of Way Association and has more than 43 years as a licensed real estate salesperson.”

He now has 47 years as a licensed real estate agent, Kramer said.

During his work for the County Public Works Department real estate division he shared, “I valued commercial and residential real estate to be purchased for public works projects.”

Future Plans

Asked what his plans are for the future, Kramer exclaimed with a laugh, “I gotta find something to do!”

Seriously, he said he will find something where he can apply his skills, knowledge and experience, probably in real estate.



Gus Kramer CCC 2022 & Co Seal

