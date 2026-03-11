Antioch Police Sergeant, APOA VP Loren Bledsoe retires

First, a Contra Costa Sheriff’s Cadet (left), then an Antioch Police K9 Handler with Danto (right), Loren Bledsoe, seen handing out Christmas gifts (center), ends his career as a sergeant. Source: Antioch PD

Leaves after 20 years on the force with “invaluable lessons, cherished friendships and a deep love for this community”

By Antioch Police Department

Sgt. Loren Bledsoe in a patrol vehicle. Photo: Antioch PD

After 20 years of service, Sergeant Loren Bledsoe is hanging up the badge.

He first served as a Cadet with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

Since joining the Antioch Police Department in 2005, Sgt. Bledsoe served our community in many roles including Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Detective, K-9 Handler with K9 Danto, and Sergeant in Professional Standards, Investigations, and Patrol. He also served on the Mutual Aid Field Force.

As a Robbery/Homicide Detective, he worked some of the department’s most serious cases, helping bring answers and justice to victims and their families.

Bledsoe also served as Vice President of the Antioch Police Officers Association.

Twenty years of service.

Twenty years of commitment.

Twenty years protecting Antioch.

Thank you for your leadership and dedication, Sergeant.

Enjoy your well-earned retirement.

When reached for comment Bledsoe said, “I am grateful to have been part of this incredible journey, taking with me invaluable lessons, cherished friendships and a deep love for this community and the members of the Antioch Police Department.”

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



