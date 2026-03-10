Allison Norris, Joanne Bilbo named 2025 Antioch Citizens of the Year
Antioch Chamber of Commerce announces other community award winners including Businesses, Non-Profit, Youth and Veterans of the Year
To be honored at 2026 Gala & Awards Dinner
By Allen D. Payton
The Antioch Chamber of Commerce has announced Allison Norris and Joanne Bilbo as the 2025 Antioch Citizens of the Year as well as other winners of the annual community awards. Honorees will be celebrated at the 2026 Gala & Awards Dinner, Friday, March 27th.
CITIZEN OF THE YEAR 2025
Most Impact 2025
Allison Norris
Lifetime Achievement
Joanne Bilbo
BUSINESS OF THE YEAR 2025
Small Business
Almost There Travel Agency
Large Corporation
US Bank
NON-PROFIT OF THE YEAR 2025
SHARE Community – Homelessness Resources
YOUTH OF THE YEAR 2025
Amanda Brown – Deer Valley High School
ANTIOCH LIFETIME VETERAN OF THE YEAR 2025-2026
U.S. Army Veteran Bob Franchetto
ANTIOCH VETERAN OF THE YEAR 2025-2026
U.S. Army Veteran Ricky Diaz
The Veterans of the Year winners were announced, previously, during the Antioch Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2025.
Annual Gala & Awards Dinner
The Annual Gala will include the Awards Ceremony, Silent Auction, Golden Tickets, 50/50 Raffle, No-host bar, Music by DJ GBaby and Dinner Buffet:
- Fresh baked garlic rolls & garlic butter
- Italian green salad with vinaigrette
- Lone Tree Caesar salad with marinated tomatoes, croutons & shaved parmesan cheese
- Antipasto platter
- Sauteed Italian vegetables
- Cheese tortellini with shrimp & alfredo sauce
- Steak marsala
- Chicken piccata
- Penne in house-made marinara sauce
- Dessert
- Tiramisu
- Complimentary beverages included with dinner
- Tea, Coffee, & Water
Tickets are $100 per person and available for purchase at Antioch Chamber of Commerce Gala.
For questions, contact the Chamber office at (925) 757-1800 or email frontdeskadmin@antiochchamber.com.
