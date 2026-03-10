Allison Norris, Joanne Bilbo named 2025 Antioch Citizens of the Year

Allison Norris (Herald file photo) and Joanne Bilbo (photo courtesy of Antioch Sports Legends) will be honored as Antioch’s 2025 Citizens of the Year at the annual Chamber Gala & Dinner on March 27th.

Antioch Chamber of Commerce announces other community award winners including Businesses, Non-Profit, Youth and Veterans of the Year

To be honored at 2026 Gala & Awards Dinner

By Allen D. Payton

The Antioch Chamber of Commerce has announced Allison Norris and Joanne Bilbo as the 2025 Antioch Citizens of the Year as well as other winners of the annual community awards. Honorees will be celebrated at the 2026 Gala & Awards Dinner, Friday, March 27th.

CITIZEN OF THE YEAR 2025

Most Impact 2025

Allison Norris

Lifetime Achievement

Joanne Bilbo

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR 2025

Small Business

Almost There Travel Agency

Large Corporation

US Bank

NON-PROFIT OF THE YEAR 2025

SHARE Community – Homelessness Resources

YOUTH OF THE YEAR 2025

Amanda Brown – Deer Valley High School

ANTIOCH LIFETIME VETERAN OF THE YEAR 2025-2026

U.S. Army Veteran Bob Franchetto

ANTIOCH VETERAN OF THE YEAR 2025-2026

U.S. Army Veteran Ricky Diaz

The Veterans of the Year winners were announced, previously, during the Antioch Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2025.

Annual Gala & Awards Dinner

The Annual Gala will include the Awards Ceremony, Silent Auction, Golden Tickets, 50/50 Raffle, No-host bar, Music by DJ GBaby and Dinner Buffet:

Fresh baked garlic rolls & garlic butter

Italian green salad with vinaigrette

Lone Tree Caesar salad with marinated tomatoes, croutons & shaved parmesan cheese

Antipasto platter

Sauteed Italian vegetables

Cheese tortellini with shrimp & alfredo sauce

Steak marsala

Chicken piccata

Penne in house-made marinara sauce

Dessert

Tiramisu

Complimentary beverages included with dinner

Tea, Coffee, & Water

Tickets are $100 per person and available for purchase at Antioch Chamber of Commerce Gala.

For questions, contact the Chamber office at (925) 757-1800 or email frontdeskadmin@antiochchamber.com.



