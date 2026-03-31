Allison Norris honored as 2025 Antioch Citizen of the Year for Most Impact

Antioch Chamber of Commerce Chair Jim Becker presents Allison Norris with her plaque recognizing her as the 2025 Antioch Citizen of the Year for Most Impact during the annual Gala on Friday, March 27, 2026. Photo by Allen D. Payton

By Antioch Chamber of Commerce

During the Antioch Chamber of Commerce’s annual Gala, Friday night, March 27, 2026, Allison Norris, founder of the charitable organization Snug As A Bug, was honored as the 2025 Antioch Citizen of the Year for Most Impact for her extraordinary dedication to improving the lives of those in need.

Through her organization, Allison provides handmade quilts and bags to children, teens, adults, and veterans, offering warmth, comfort, and a tangible reminder that someone cares. Over the years, she has supported hundreds of individuals in Antioch and surrounding communities, creating meaningful connections and helping people navigate moments of hardship. In 2024 Allison tirelessly created quilts for veterans and contributed to the Antioch Stand Down on the Delta, an event supporting those who have served. Her outreach extends to local schools, hospitals, police departments and social service agencies, where she ensures that foster youth, families facing crisis and individuals experiencing trauma receive the physical comfort of a quilt and the emotional support that accompanies it.

Allison’s impact reaches far beyond the quilts she creates. She continuously volunteers her time at the Woman’s Club of Antioch, her church, and local schools, using these partnerships to bring other volunteers into the fold and create meaningful opportunities for community engagement. Through her dedication, she strengthens the social fabric of Antioch, demonstrating the power of compassion in action. Guided by her motto, “Building Community with Community,” Allison never seeks recognition for her work, choosing instead to focus on the real, lasting impact she makes every day. Her unwavering commitment, generosity and leadership have touched countless lives, inspiring others to give back, reinforcing a culture of care, resilience and community in every corner of Antioch.

See video of Allison’s speech during the Gala.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Allison Norris with Jim Becker 3-27-26

