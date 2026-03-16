25-year-old man shot in Antioch park early Sunday

By Captain Matthew Koch #3018, Antioch Police Field Services Division

The Antioch Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one person hospitalized.

On March 15, 2026, at around 2:25 a.m., Antioch police officers responded to a report of gunshots and a person yelling for help at Country Manor Park in the 2600 block of Asilomar Drive.

Officers located a 25-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound near the north end of the park by Yorkshire Drive. Officers immediately began providing medical aid until paramedics arrived. They also secured the scene and searched the area for evidence and witnesses.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

The investigation remains active, and no additional information is being released at this time. The man’s identity is not being released.

This information is being provided by the Field Services Division. Any future updates will be released by the Investigations Bureau.