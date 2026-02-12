Two minors struck near schools in Antioch Thursday

Con Fire personnel attend to a Park Middle School student who was struck by a car while walking home in the cross walk of the Lone Tree Way and Putnam Drive intersection, Thursday afternoon, Feb. 12, 2026. Photo courtesy of Ronn Carter, Emergency Spotlight

One near Antioch High, the second near Park Middle

By Allen D. Payton

Traffic accidents injured two minors near two different schools in Antioch Thursday, February 12, 2026. According to Con Fire, a call came in at 7:26 AM about a minor who was struck in front of Antioch High School at 700 W. 18th Street. The second occurred at 2:43 PM in the Lone Tree Way and Putnam Street intersection not far from Park Middle School.

The call for the accident near Antioch High was cleared at 8:56 AM. According to Con Fire PIO Lauren Ono, “we were called for a vehicle accident and transported one person” to a local hospital. Antioch Police Sgt. Rob Green of the Antioch Police Traffic Division, who was not on the scene but in training, today, said the victim “complained of pain and was transported out of precaution.” But he had “no names of involved drivers or pedestrians.”

According to a report by Ronn Carter of the Emergency Spotlight OnScene Team, “No additional details about the circumstances of the collision were immediately released. The driver involved remained at the scene.”

Asked about the incident and if the victim was a boy or girl, for their age and if they’re a student at Antioch High or elsewhere, Police Lt. Mike Mellone responded, “All I know is it was a minor and a vehicle hit the minor, but the injuries aren’t critical.” He said he would ask the officer for additional details.

Second Collision

Then Thursday afternoon at 2:47 PM, Carter shared with the Herald, “Another student was just hit at Park Middle School.”

According to Con Fire, the call for that incident came in at 2:43 PM.

About the collision, Carter reported on the Spotlight Facebook page, “a Park Middle School student was struck while crossing Lone Tree Way on her way home from school. The driver involved remained at the scene.”

“The student was transported to a hospital with injuries. The extent of those injuries has not been disclosed,” he added.

The call was cleared at 4:03 PM.

Please check back later for any updates to this report.



