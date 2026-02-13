Two former Antioch cops sentenced to time served, community service

Former Antioch Police Officers Timothy Manly Williams (left) and Daniel Harris (right) were sentenced on Jan. 13, 2026, to time served. Herald file photos

No prison time; both testified against former colleagues

By Allen D. Payton

The final cases of Antioch Police Officers that were the focus of the Contra Costa DA and FBI investigations were settled last month with two former officers given sentences of time served. As a result, Daniel Harris and Timothy Manly Williams will not face any time in prison. Both testified against their former colleagues.

According to a previously published report by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of California, Daniel Manly Williams pleaded guilty on Nov. 28, 2023, to destruction, alteration and falsification of records in federal investigations, obstruction of official proceedings and deprivation of rights under color of law. Manly Williams was sentenced to “six months’ custody, followed by three years of supervised release, and 100 hours of community service.

Harris pleaded guilty on Sept. 17, 2024 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute anabolic steroids, and possession with intent to distribute anabolic steroids as well as bank fraud. Harris was sentenced to “twelve months and a day of custody, followed by three years of supervised release, and 100 hours of community service.”

Both men’s sentencing hearings were held on Jan. 13, 2026, but no statement was issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of California, which prosecuted both cases.

Manly Williams’ Case Details

According to the Sentencing Memorandum for Manly Williams, “In May 2021, the Antioch Police Department (“APD”) discovered during a routine audit something surprising: their own police officer, Timothy Manly Williams, had called a subject of a wiretap he was monitoring. From all appearances, he had intentionally burned the wire and attempted to cover it up. A sprawling federal investigation would eventually result in various criminal charges against ten Antioch or Pittsburg Police Department (“PPD”) officers or employees, including Manly Williams.

“In August 2023, Manly Williams was indicted for his concealment of that call during the wiretap, which constituted criminal falsification of records and obstruction of justice, as well as for his unconstitutional destruction of a citizen’s cell phone following his then-roommate APD Officer Morteza Amiri’s release of a police canine to bite a suspect.

“By September 2023, Manly Williams had already met with the government a first time. By November 2023, he had promptly pleaded guilty to his crimes. In March 2025, he testified in the jury trial involving that same former roommate regarding another dog bite for which he was present, and Amiri’s concealment of facts surrounding that bite. He also admitted to additional criminal conduct not specifically referenced in the indictments.

“Manly Williams’ crimes were very serious, particularly given his role as a police officer sworn to uphold the law and protect his fellow citizens. However, his immediate acceptance of responsibility and cooperation with the government was also very significant, particularly given that same role, and the government accordingly moves for a downward variance pursuant to § 5K1.1 for his substantial assistance to authorities.

“Based on the nature and circumstances of the serious offenses, the defendant’s history and characteristics (including his role as a sworn police officer), the need for deterrence, and the need to avoid unwarranted sentence disparities given the sentences already imposed by this Court, as well as the government’s motion for the equivalent of a five-level downward departure pursuant to § 5K1.1, the government recommends that the Court impose a sentence of six months’ custody, followed by three years of supervised release, and 100 hours of community service. This proposed sentence is sufficient, but not greater than necessary, to achieve the goals set forth in 18 U.S.C. § 3553(a)(2).

“The government’s investigation also revealed other relevant criminal conduct, which Manly Williams admitted carrying out, including:

• While employed as a police officer with PPD and APD, Manly Williams illegally purchased anabolic steroids, Schedule III controlled substances, from PPD Officer Patrick Berhan and APD Officer Daniel Harris.

• While employed as a police officer with PPD and APD, Manly Williams misused confidential law enforcement databases by performing searches for the benefit of himself or friends without a proper law enforcement purpose. For instance, in approximately December 2020 he searched for the criminal history of his friend for no legitimate law enforcement purpose; and in approximately February 2021 he searched or caused law enforcement databases to be searched for warrants for no legitimate law enforcement purpose.

• While employed as APD police officers, Manly Williams and APD Officer Morteza Amiri illegally took marijuana and/or marijuana products seized from APD law enforcement activity, including in approximately December 2020 when Amiri stated to Manly Williams, “i got a basketball size bag of weed in my trunk.” Instead of filing reports with APD on the seizures of marijuana or submitting the marijuana into evidence, Amiri and Manly Williams personally consumed the marijuana in violation of APD policy and, in at least one instance in approximately November 2020, Manly Williams arranged for the sale of such marijuana and received proceeds from its sale.

• While employed as an APD police officer, Manly Williams illegally facilitated the removal or dismissal of traffic tickets for the benefit of himself, friends, or colleagues without a proper law enforcement purpose, including in approximately October 2020 via other APD officers in which the recipient of a ticket provided tequila bottles in exchange for those officers not appearing in court for a traffic ticket, and in approximately April 2021 at the behest of a PPD, who requested that a particular traffic ticket be disregarded.

• While employed as an APD police officer, Manly Williams wrongfully posted law enforcement-sensitive information to his Instagram account using the story feature to “close friends” who were outside the law enforcement community.”

The Memorandum also explained, Manly Williams had no previous arrests and did not have criminal convictions resulting in any Criminal History Points, placing him in Criminal History Category I and “the government agreed with the Sentencing Guidelines calculation of the United States Probation Office.

Read more details in Manly Williams’ Sentencing Memorandum.

Harris’ Case Details

According to his Sentencing Memorandum, “Defendant Daniel Harris, a police officer with the Antioch Police Department (“APD”), began purchasing illegal anabolic steroids for his own personal use around 2019. He then began selling and distributing these Schedule III controlled substances to numerous other law enforcement officers at APD and neighboring law enforcement agencies. Among others, Harris sold illegal anabolic steroids to fellow APD officer Devon Wenger, and also agreed with Wenger to distribute them to Wenger’s friend B.M. Harris’ prolific sale and distribution of illegal anabolic steroids continued through March 2022 as he was in the process of moving from California to Texas, only coming to a halt after the FBI executed search warrants that located and seized troves of illegal anabolic steroids from a postal package destined for Harris (including steroids for Wenger’s friend), from Harris’ California residence, and from Harris’ new residence in Weatherford, Texas.

“The government’s investigation also revealed that Harris’ criminal activity while employed as an APD officer was not limited to the purchase and distribution of illegal anabolic steroids: he further committed bank fraud by falsifying information in his application for a mortgage to purchase his Texas residence.

“Harris’ crimes were particularly serious given Harris’ role as a law enforcement officer sworn to uphold the law. However, following his indictment and arrest, Harris took responsibility for his actions and pleaded guilty to all of these crimes, agreed to meet with the government and cooperate, and ultimately testified before the jury as to his and Wenger’s conduct involving the distribution of illegal anabolic steroids.

“Based on the nature and circumstances of the serious offenses, the defendant’s history and characteristics (including his role as a sworn police officer), the need for deterrence, and the need to avoid unwarranted sentence disparities given the sentences already imposed by this Court, as well as the government’s motion for the equivalent of a three-level downward departure pursuant to § 5K1.1, the government recommends that the Court impose a sentence of twelve months and a day of custody, followed by three years of supervised release, and 100 hours of community service. This proposed sentence is sufficient, but not greater than necessary, to achieve the goals set forth in 18 U.S.C. § 3553(a)(2).”

In addition the Memorandum explains, “In February 2022, Harris knowingly supplied inaccurate information to a financial institution in connection with his application for a mortgage. During this time, Harris applied for, and subsequently received, a $494,000 loan from Mortgage Financial Services LLC with the intent to defraud the financial institution to purchase a residence…in Weatherford, Texas. Harris provided false information in and omitted material facts from his application.”

Read more details in Harris’ Sentencing Memorandum.



Former APD Officers Manly Williams & Harris sentenced 01-13-26

