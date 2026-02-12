Early morning solo-vehicle possible DUI major injury collision in Antioch under investigation

Two females ages 17 and 21

By Lt. Michael Mellone, Antioch Police Department

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 1:16 a.m., Antioch Police officers and members of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District were dispatched to the area of Lone Tree Way and Dallas Ranch Road for a reported traffic collision.

Upon arrival, officers located a solo-vehicle collision with two occupants trapped inside the vehicle. Emergency personnel took immediate lifesaving measures, and both occupants were transported to area hospitals with major injuries.

The driver is a 17-year-old female and the passenger is a 21-year-old female. Due to the severity of the collision and the ongoing investigation, no additional information is being released at this time.

The Antioch Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol appears to be a factor in this collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information related to this incident is asked to contact Officer Egan at (925) 778-2441 or via email at jegan@antiochca.gov.

The Antioch Police Department reminds everyone that impaired driving puts lives at risk.

If you plan to drink, please designate a sober driver, use a rideshare service, or arrange alternate transportation.

(Case 26-1480)



APD Major Injury Collision

