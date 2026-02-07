Eagleridge Park playground closed for repairs 

By Antioch Recreation Department

From Tuesday, Feb. 10th to Wednesday, Feb 11th, we will be making repairs to the playground at Eagleridge Park located on Eagleridge Drive and Greystone Court. The playground will reopen on Thursday, February 12th.

Is there a park in your neighborhood that needs repairs? Let us know when you visit seeclickfix.com/antioch and submit a new request.



