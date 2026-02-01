Vasco Road Delineator Work Area Map. Source: CCC Public Works Dep’t

By Kelly Kalfsbeek, Community & Media Relations Coordinator, PIO, Contra Costa County Public Works Department

February 3, 2026, Brentwood, CA – The Contra Costa County Public Works Department will repair delineators to enhance safety on Vasco Road between Camino Diablo and the Alameda County Line on Monday, February 9, 2026, barring unforeseen circumstances.The work will occur from 9:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m., weather permitting. The work will be scheduled to minimize impacts to commute traffic. Message boards will be posted to advise drivers of the scheduled work. A pilot car will be used to direct traffic through the work area. Drivers can expect delays of 20-30 minutes and are encouraged to use alternative routes.

About Contra Costa County Public Works Department:

The Contra County Public Works Department (CCCPWD) is responsible for the maintenance and operation of over 650 miles of roads, 79 miles of streams and channels, and over 150 County buildings. CCCPWD services include parks and recreation, sandbag distribution, flood control, road and facilities maintenance, and storm water management. CCCPWD operates two airports, Buchanan Field Airport in Concord and Byron Airport in Byron. For more information about CCCPWD, please visit us at: www.cccpublicworks.org.

For more information contact Jenna Castro (916) 900-6623.



Vasco Road Delineator Work Area Map 2.2026

