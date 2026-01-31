Contra Costa anti-trafficking operation nets 20 survivors identified, 11 arrested, 3 charged including Antioch man

For sex trafficking, pimping, pandering and firearms offenses

21 agencies participate in 7-day “Operation Reclaim and Rebuild” in conjunction with January’s National Human Trafficking Prevention Month

By Ted Asregadoo, PIO, Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office

Martinez, California – The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force wrapped a major statewide effort to contact survivors of human trafficking, apprehend their exploiters, and file charges against the exploiters’ offenses.

In conjunction with National Human Trafficking Prevention Month in January, the Task Force collaborated with 21 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies and five victim services provider partners for Operation Reclaim and Rebuild. The operation, active from January 25th through January 31st, 2026, conducted five separate anti-human trafficking operations throughout Contra Costa County. Their efforts produced 11 arrests of suspected exploiters for sex trafficking, pimping, pandering, and firearms offenses. Several other contacts resulted in new investigative leads and corroborating evidence in human trafficking cases.

“Operation Reclaim and Rebuild demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting vulnerable members of our community and holding exploiters accountable,” District Attorney Diana Becton said. “The arrests made during this week-long operation send a clear message: human trafficking will not be tolerated in Contra Costa County.”

Twenty survivors of human trafficking were identified, all of whom had the opportunity to speak with a specialized human trafficking victim advocate and were offered services. Through collaborative efforts across multiple jurisdictions, three youth survivors were recovered in these operations, and investigations against their suspected traffickers are rapidly advancing.

The three suspects arrested are 53-year-old Malcom Ali Scott of Patterson (born 7/30/1972), 40-year-old Damiano Andres Wilson of San Carlos (born 8/20/1985) and 38-year-old Keith Earnest Haywood of Antioch (born 1/1/1988). (See Haywood’s charging document)

Scott and Wilson were arraigned Wednesday in Contra Costa Superior Court in Martinez, and Haywood is scheduled to be arraigned today, Thursday, February 5th at 1:30 pm in Martinez. The offenses center on human trafficking of a minor for a sex act, pandering of a minor, lewd acts upon a child, and various allegations related to possession of a firearm by a felon.

“Our priority is supporting survivors, ensuring they receive the help they need, and bringing their exploiters to justice,” said Task Force Director Katrina Natale.

Participating agencies included, in alphabetical order: Brentwood Police Department, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Church World Services, City of Pittsburg Code Enforcement Division, Community Violence Solutions, Concord Police Department, Contra Costa County Children and Family Services, Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, Contra Costa County Major Crimes Task Force, Contra Costa County Probation Department, Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Hercules Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Northern California Regional Intelligence Center, Pinole Police Department, Pittsburg Police Department, Richmond Police Department, San Pablo Police Department, Victim Witness Assistance Program (CCCDA) and Walnut Creek Police Department.

The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force is co-led by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office and Community Violence Solutions, a community-based 24-hour service provider for survivors of sexual assault and human trafficking. Founded in 2018, the Task Force aims to eradicate all forms of human trafficking in Contra Costa County through collaborative, multidisciplinary efforts to identify and support victims of human trafficking, to hold traffickers accountable through effective prosecution, and to educate on and prevent human trafficking.

Suspect Details

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, the six-foot, one-inch tall, 295-pound Scott is Black and is being held in the Martinez Detention Facility on $950,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 17 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 2 of Bay Superior Court in Richmond.

The five-foot, seven-inch tall, 155-pound Wilson is Black, and being held in the West County Detention Facility on $700,000 bail.

The six-foot, three-inch tall, 230-pound Haywood is Black and is also being held in the West County Detention Facility on the lower bail amount of $75,000.

According to recentlybooked.com, Wilson was arrested by Stockton Police on Jan. 29, 2025, for battery on a spouse, ex-spouse, date, etc. and false impersonation of another: special circumstances.

Information on the other eight suspects arrested was requested.

5:00 PM 2/5/26 UPDATE: However, Asregadoo responded, “We can’t release the suspects who were arrested until law enforcement brings cases over for review and a charging decision is made.”

Anyone with information on suspected human trafficking (sex or labor) or related crimes is encouraged to make a report to your local law enforcement agency or the District Attorney’s Human Trafficking Tip Line (925) 957-8658. Those in need of supportive services are encouraged to contact Community Violence Solutions’ 24-hour hotline 1 (800) 670-7273.

Case No. 02-26-00290 | The People of the State of California v. Malcom Ali Scott

Case No. 04-26-00572 | The People of the State of California v. Damiano Andres Wilson

Case No. 01-26-00385 | The People of the State of California v. Keith Earnest Haywood

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



