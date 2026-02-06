Brentwood man’s medical emergency causes solo car collision in Antioch Friday afternoon

Antioch Police Officers investigate the crash of a BMW on Deer Valley Road Friday afternoon, Feb. 6, 2026. Photos courtesy of a resident who chose to remain anonymous.

“He ended up driving north bound into the oncoming south bound traffic. Luckily, he walked out of it.” – Sgt. Rob Green

By Allen D. Payton

A solo car collision in Antioch Friday afternoon, Feb. 6, 2026, was caused by what appeared to be the medical emergency of a 25-year-old male from Brentwood, according to Antioch Police Sgt. Rob Green.

According to Con Fire Captain George Laing, “The call came in at 12:10 pm at Deer Valley Road near Mammoth Way” down the street from the Kaiser Permanent Antioch Medical Center.

“I can confirm that we had a response of two trucks, an engine, a medic unit, a battalion chief, a medical supervisor and a medical helicopter,” Laing shared. “There was one person who was transported to John Muir Walnut Creek but by ground.”

Asked if there were any passengers in the car Green said, “Just a driver.”

“Luckily, he walked out of it, and Con Fire took him for only the medical emergency he was suffering from,” he added.

The young man was driving a four-door BMW which was severely damaged in the crash.

“He ended up driving north bound into the oncoming south bound traffic,” Green shared. “He hit trees on both sides of the car, and the passenger side of the car was sheared off. The way the car hit the trees, the ‘A’ pillars, which hold up the roof, were sheared off and we had to pull the roof up off of his head. Fortunately, the driver’s side door was already gone so it was easier to extract him from the vehicle. The fire department had to cut off parts of the dashboard to get him out of there.”



Antioch Officers at crash site of BMW 02-06-26

