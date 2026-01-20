Serve on the Contra Costa County Civil Grand Jury

Investigate the operations of local government officers, departments and agencies

Application deadline: March 13, 2026

The Contra Costa County Superior Court is accepting applications for Civil Grand Jury Service for the Fiscal Year 2026-2027 term.

Contra Costa County’s Grand Jury consists of 19 citizens. A new Grand Jury is impaneled each year. Grand Jurors are officers of the Court, and function as an independent body under the guidance of a Superior Court Judge. Jurors are impaneled in June and are expected to attend a two-week training in June. Each term serves through June of the following calendar year.

Every year, in each of California’s 58 counties, a group of ordinary citizens takes an oath to serve as grand jurors. Its function is to investigate the operations of the various officers, departments and agencies of local government. Each Civil Grand Jury determines which officers, departments and agencies it will investigate during its term of office.

Apart from the investigations mandated by the California Penal Code, each County’s Grand Jury decides what it will investigate. Investigations may be initiated in response to letters from citizens, newspaper articles and personal knowledge.

If you are interested in applying, please complete the application and review the timeline below.

Application deadline is 5:00 PM on March 13, 2026.

