CA Office of Traffic Safety awards Contra Costa DA’s Office over $300k grant for DUI Prosecution Team

By Ted Asregadoo, PIO, Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office

Martinez, California – The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) of $323,500 to support a specialized prosecution team dedicated to alcohol and drug-impaired driving cases.

“We are grateful for this grant, which will allow us to focus specifically on holding individuals accountable for impaired driving and making the roads in our community safer for everyone,” District Attorney Diana Becton said. “Driving Under the Influence remains a significant danger on our roads. This funding strengthens our commitment to improving road safety and making sure justice is served effectively and efficiently.”

The specialized prosecution team will also partner with the statewide Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor Training Program (TSRP) to train other prosecutors and investigators and collaborate with law enforcement agencies on best practices for handling and managing driving under the influence (DUI) cases.

“Through focused prosecution efforts and strong partnerships, we are working toward a future where all people will be safe on California roads,” OTS Director Stephanie Dougherty said. “Together, we’re holding impaired drivers accountable and encouraging safe, responsible choices that help build a culture where safety comes first.”

This is the first year the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office has received funding from the OTS for a specialized DUI prosecution program. The grant program runs through September 2026.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



CCDA logo 2020 DUI Booze NHTSA & OTS logos

