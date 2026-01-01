Map source: City of Antioch

By Antioch Police Department

We will be holding a community meeting for City Council District 1 residents on Tuesday, January 20th, 2026, to provide updates as well as discuss any issues or concerns. The meeting will begin at 5:00 PM in the Antioch Police Department’s Community Room at 300 L Street.

According to Community Liaison Officer Joseph Amiri the meeting will include an open forum with Q&A. Some of the topics that will be covered are Neighborhood Watch and staffing updates, as well as additional resources such as CitizenRIMS, which stands for (Records Information Management System), and a discussion of See, Click, Fix.

Antioch City Council District 1 includes all the area north of Highway 4 and east of Highway 160. To find your council district visit https://www.antiochca.gov/243/Find-Your-City-Council-District.

For more information contact Officer Amiri at jamiri@antiochca.gov or (925) 779-6900 extension 87046.



