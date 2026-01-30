Antioch Police Officers issue statement complaining of no contract, below standard staffing

Claim they’ve been working without a contract since last Sept.

See UPDATE 1 from City Manager Scott – “Public safety remains a priority for leadership and currently encompasses 68% of the General Fund Budget…These are difficult decisions, and there are no simple solutions.”

See UPDATE 2 from Councilwoman Torres-Walker who recommends “a 3% one-time retention bonus across all city departments to maintain quality municipal services.”

By Allen D. Payton

In a post on their Facebook page on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, the Sgt. Rick Hoffman, President of the Antioch Police Officers Association, the union that represents the non-management sworn officers, posted the following statement:

Antioch Police Working Without a Contract as Staffing Remains Below Standard

“The Antioch Police Officers Association, which represents sworn police officers, emergency dispatchers, and community service officers, has been working without a labor contract since September 2025. The City’s most recent offer includes no cost-of-living increases through June 2026, effectively imposing a pay freeze on public safety employees who are already underpaid compared to their peers in Contra Costa County. While surrounding cities have invested in competitive contracts that retain experienced personnel and maintain staffing levels, Antioch now ranks among the lowest-paid public safety agencies in the region for cities of similar size and calls for service volume.

“The police department is authorized for 115 sworn officers, but 10 positions are frozen due to budgetary constraints. Fewer than 90 officers are currently serving the community, roughly 75 percent of the previously authorized staffing level. With many officers new or still in training, experienced personnel are limited, and staffing remains well below accepted standards for a city of more than 115,000 residents.

“Emergency dispatch staffing is equally strained. Dispatchers are working frequent, mandatory overtime to ensure 911 calls are answered, and sworn officers are often necessary to work overtime in dispatch functions, an inefficient use of trained peace officers who would otherwise be available for patrol and enforcement duties.

“After a sharp rise in crime during 2024, early 2025 data shows crime trending back toward Antioch’s five-year average. This has occurred only because officers and dispatchers have absorbed heavier workloads and stretched limited resources, an approach that cannot be sustained long term.

“Despite these conditions, the City has expanded other areas of its budget while repeatedly stating there is no capacity for fair pay increases. Neighboring cities have made different choices by investing in retention, experience, and staffing stability. Without a competitive contract, Antioch risks continued turnover, loss of institutional knowledge, and erosion of recent gains.

“The Antioch Police Officers Association remains committed to reaching a fair and competitive agreement. Our members will continue to serve this community, and the Association urges City leadership to invest in a stable, experienced public safety workforce before the consequences are felt by every resident.”

Questions for City Manager, Council

Immediately prior to publication time, questions were sent to City Manager Bessie Scott, Mayor Ron Bernal and all four council members asking when they expect the contract to be ready for the APOA’s vote and why it has taken so long to finalize their contract when it expired last August.

City Manager Says They “Have Been in Negotiations Since the Expiration of the Prior Agreement”

3:10 UPDATE 1: In response, City Manager Scott wrote, “The City of Antioch recognizes the dedication and professionalism of our police officers, emergency dispatchers, and community service officers. Their work—particularly during a period of staffing challenges and elevated service demands—is deeply appreciated and does not go unnoticed.

“It is true that the City and the Antioch Police Officers Association have been in negotiations since the expiration of the prior agreement. The City remains committed to reaching a fair and sustainable contract through the collective bargaining process. Those discussions are ongoing, and we believe the bargaining table—not public correspondence—is the appropriate forum for resolving outstanding issues.

“Like many cities across California, Antioch is facing significant fiscal constraints driven by rising pension obligations, inflationary pressures and uncertainty in long-term revenues. The City’s proposals reflect a responsibility to balance competitive compensation with the need to maintain essential services, avoid deeper staffing reductions and protect the City’s long-term financial stability. These are difficult decisions, and there are no simple solutions.

“The City is acutely aware of current staffing levels within the Police Department and Emergency Communications. Recruitment and retention remain priorities, and we continue to evaluate strategies to improve staffing while living within our financial means. At the same time, Antioch has made substantial investments across city services to meet resident needs and address deferred infrastructure, public safety support functions, and quality-of-life concerns. Public safety remains a priority for leadership and currently encompasses 68% of the General Fund Budget, while the remaining 32% goes towards other vital services. Too, the city was able to enter into a settlement agreement with the US Department of Justice in 2025, as well as with another case, Allen v. Antioch, that recently wrapped up earlier this year.

“We value our employees and the vital role they play in keeping Antioch safe. The City looks forward to continuing productive, good-faith negotiations with the Association and remains committed to reaching an agreement that supports both our workforce and the community we collectively serve.”

None of the council members responded as of the first update.

9:00 PM UPDATE 2: However, District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker posted the following on her official Facebook page earlier Friday:

“The City is aware of recent local media coverage regarding ongoing contract negotiations between the City and the Antioch Police Officers Association (APOA).

“Negotiations remain ongoing, and the City continues to engage in the collective bargaining process in good faith.

“To date, over the past several months, the City has not received notice from any sworn officers or dispatchers indicating that they have accepted employment elsewhere.

“The City values its first responders and recognizes the critical role they play each day in serving and protecting the community.

“Like many municipalities, the City is facing significant financial challenges. The City recognizes the importance of striking a balance between fiscal responsibility and ensuring that employees are compensated fairly and in alignment with comparable positions within the region.

“I am recommending that this Council consider a 3% one-time retention bonus across all city departments to maintain quality municipal services.”

Please check back later for any additional updates to this report.



APOA logo header

