Annual fundraiser to celebrate 25 years of granting wishes

By An Elderly Wish Foundation

SAVE THE DATE!! This will be our “Silver Jubilee of Wishes.”

Come join us as An Elderly Wish Foundation celebrates a monumental accomplishment of serving Contra Costa County residents. The foundation has been making wishes come true for 25 years.

Our goal is to grant wishes for our neighbors, friends and your family members who have serious, chronic or life threating illnesses. All recipients must be 50 years of age.

We are celebrating this wonderful event on February 28th, 2026, at the Lone Tree Golf and Event Center in Antioch. Tickets are $80 per person and available on our website.

RSVP by Feb. 17th.

Sponsorships are being accepted now.

A fun evening is in store for all starting with a delicious dinner, followed by:

Mystery Envelopes

Card Raffle

Our Live Auction, and

Our Silent Auction

An Elderly Wish Foundation welcomes any donations for the Silent Auction and Live Auction. Gifts of cash, gift cards or gift baskets from individuals or businesses will be accepted. Remember they are tax deductible!

Proceeds from the benefit will help pay to grant wishes submitted to us.

Donations are always accepted. Please let foundation staff know if you can make a donation to help us grant our elderly with a special wish by calling (925) 978-1883 or emailing info@elderlywish.org.

If you know of anyone that would like a “Wish” please let us know.



An Elderly Wish Foundation 25th Anniversary

