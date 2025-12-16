In Memoriam: Long-time Antioch resident, widow of former Antioch councilman, Glada Catanzaro passes at 97

Glada Pauline Catanzaro, 97, of Antioch, CA, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2025. Born on June 27, 1928, in Gideon, OK, she was the devoted wife of the late former Antioch City Councilman Victor Catanzaro for 45 years, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She dedicated her life to creating a nurturing home for her family and loved nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she helped raise. She was a woman of faith and a long time parishioner of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was active in her community, a member of the Fraternal order of the Eagles, and the Young Ladies Institute of the Catholic Church. She was known for her cooking, her contagious laugh, her warm heart, and welcoming home. She especially loved camping in her motor home, going on Caribbean cruises with her husband and many friends, and gambling in the casinos.

She is survived by her son Leonard Catanzaro and longtime partner Linda Jaramillo, daughter Victoria Catanzaro, grand-daughter Paula Martinez-Crawford and husband Brian Crawford, and great-grandchildren Danielle and Brandon Crawford. A Viewing and Rosary will be held on January 15, 2026, from 5:00-8:00 pm, and the funeral will be held on January 16, 2026, starting at 11:00 am, both at Higgins Chapel in Antioch, CA.

A celebration of life will follow from 3:00-5:00 pm at Skipolini’s in Oakley.



