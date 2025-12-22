«
»

Kiwanis Kyds Club offering free gift wrapping at Somersville Towne Center in Antioch

Through Christmas Eve; Donations accepted

The SF Bay Area KYDS Club of Kiwanis is doing free gift wrapping until Dec. 24 at the Somersville Towne Center in Antioch. Donations accepted to help the Key Clubbers attend their yearly District Educational Convention in April. Look for the Holiday Gift Wrap sign near the security desk on the east end of the mall.

Photo by SF Bay Area Kiwanis Kyds Club

The mall is located at 2550 Somersville Road. For hours and more information visit Somersville Towne Center.


the attachments to this post:


Kiwanis Kyds Gift Wrapping 2025


Gift Wrapping location 2025


This entry was posted on Monday, December 22nd, 2025 at 2:31 pm and is filed under Community, Holiday, Non-profits, Youth. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply