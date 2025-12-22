Kiwanis Kyds Club offering free gift wrapping at Somersville Towne Center in Antioch

Through Christmas Eve; Donations accepted

The SF Bay Area KYDS Club of Kiwanis is doing free gift wrapping until Dec. 24 at the Somersville Towne Center in Antioch. Donations accepted to help the Key Clubbers attend their yearly District Educational Convention in April. Look for the Holiday Gift Wrap sign near the security desk on the east end of the mall.

Photo by SF Bay Area Kiwanis Kyds Club

The mall is located at 2550 Somersville Road. For hours and more information visit Somersville Towne Center.



Kiwanis Kyds Gift Wrapping 2025





Gift Wrapping location 2025

