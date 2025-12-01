Husband of Antioch School Board trustee and former mayor, father of Antioch councilman and former Antioch High principal

Louis Gilbert Rocha passed away peacefully at home in Antioch, California, at the age of 90. Born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, he was the beloved son of Lucas Rocha and Theresa Mijares.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Tony, Trina, Nellie, Bessie, Robert, Connie and Richard; son Greg and great-grandson Anthony.

He is survived by his sister Virginia Tart (Buck), loving wife Mary Helen; children Louie Rocha (Tammy) and Jessica Fernandez (Harold); grandchildren Louis Rocha II (Isychia), Ruben Rocha, Greg Rocha Jr. (Brenda), Marcela Meleah and Miley; great-grandchildren Louis III, Isychia, Ahteeiona and Lucas.

Lou’s early life was shaped by his family’s Dust Bowl journey from Nebraska to California. As the oldest son, he worked the fields to help support his family and later became a standout athlete at Escalon High School, earning All-Conference honors in football and graduated in 1954.

He married Mary Helen Bajaras in 1957 and served proudly in the U.S. Army Tank Battalion during the Korean War, receiving an honorable discharge in 1960.

Lou and Mary raised their family in Antioch, where he worked as a Foreman at Standard Pipe and volunteered extensively in youth sports and community service. He supported Mary’s public service career with devotion and pride, always placing family first.

A proud veteran, dedicated father, supportive husband, and loving grandfather, Lou will be remembered as the quiet strength of his family—the “Wind Beneath Their Wings.”

Funeral Services

Catholic Funeral Mass:

January 30, 2026, at 10:00AM

St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Antioch, California

Military Honors Burial:

January 30, 2026, at 1:30PM

Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, California

Celebration of Life:

January 30, 2026, at 3:00PM

VFW Post – Fulton Shipyard, Antioch, California



Louis G Rocha U.S. Army & Korean War veteran web

