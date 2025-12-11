Photo: Golden Hills Community Church

By Golden Hills Community Church

This Thursday, December 11, 2025, you are invited to join us for a Christmas Concert led by our High School Ministry! This will be a time of worshipping Christ and reflecting on the first Advent through Scripture reading, songs led by the High School worship team, and a brief Christmas message.

There will be s’mores and hot chocolate available too!

Golden Hills Community Church is located at 2401 Shady Willow Lane in Brentwood. For more information visit www.goldenhills.org or call (925) 516-0653.



GHCC HS Choir Christmas Concert 12-11-25

