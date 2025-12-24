CHP’s Operation Silent Night arrests 13 during statewide organized retail theft investigation

Stolen merchandise recovered during the CHP’s “Operation Silent Night” targeting an organized retail theft ring. Photos: California Highway Patrol

Executed in Richmond, 3 other cities, recovers 44,140 stolen items worth more than $800K

12 from Oakland and 53-year-old El Sobrante woman who was previously arrested in 2023 for grand theft and organized retail theft

By Officer Ruben Jones, PIO, CHP Valley Division

SACRAMENTO — Thirteen suspects were arrested, and more than $800,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered following a coordinated, multi-agency operation targeting an organized retail theft network operating across Northern California.

In September, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Valley Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) was alerted to a pair of retail theft suspects who stole merchandise in Placer County and at multiple other locations throughout the state. The Valley Division ORCTF includes investigators from the CHP, Sacramento Police Department and the Placer County District Attorney’s Office.

On October 1, the Rocklin Police Department conducted a traffic stop involving the suspects and requested assistance from the Valley Division ORCTF. During the investigation, the suspects provided information identifying individuals who were purchasing stolen merchandise from them and reselling it for profit. Investigators also learned the stolen goods were being distributed and sold at flea markets in Oakland, San Jose, Galt, Modesto and Stockton.

Based on this information, ORCTF investigators conducted surveillance operations that corroborated the suspects’ statements and established links among the theft suspects, those purchasing and reselling the stolen merchandise, and the flea-market distribution locations. Investigators subsequently obtained multiple search warrants covering six residences, three storage lockers, and one storage lot.

On December 11, a coordinated multi-agency enforcement effort, Operation Silent Night, was executed in Oakland, Richmond, San Leandro and Galt. The operation resulted in the arrest of 13 suspects. Investigators seized two firearms, more than $10,000 in cash, five vans, two passenger vehicles and two trailers. More than 400 boxes and 200 bags of stolen merchandise were recovered, including cosmetics, household goods, clothing, power tools, toys, alcohol, and diapers. All suspects were transported to the Placer County Jail for booking.

Stolen merchandise recovered. Photo: CHP

On December 12, Cal Expo provided an exposition hall to assist with the processing and cataloging of the recovered merchandise. In partnership with affected retailers, investigators documented a total of 44,140 stolen items valued in excess of $800,000.

The following are those who were taken into custody:

Bach Ngoc Thi Bui, 53, El Sobrante

Isaid Garcia Chapas, 41, Oakland

Irene Cruz Barragan, 35, Oakland

Daniela Cruz Barragan, 33, Oakland

Robert Lorenzo Luna-Varela, 34, Oakland

Jefferson Isaed Garcia-Rivera, 22, Oakland

Jennifer Garcia Cruz, 19, Oakland

Elan Rosales Montes, 35, Oakland

Claudia Ivet Cruz Barragan, 42, Oakland

Yolanda Carrillo Martinez, 45, Oakland

Ivan Miranda Espinoza, 33, Oakland

Yuridia Sandoval Ramirez, 35, Oakland

Eryn Wilfred Corea Guevara, 29, Oakland

“Organized retail theft is not a victimless crime. It impacts businesses, workers, and communities across California. This investigation highlights the strength of collaboration between law enforcement and our retail partners, and our commitment to holding organized theft networks accountable.”- CHP Valley Division Chief Tyler Eccles

The Placer County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, the filing of criminal charges of organized retail theft, conspiracy to commit felony crimes, receiving stolen property, among numerous allegations against the 13 defendants.

The charges stem from numerous thefts that had occurred within Placer County that culminated in a multiple agency operation last week in Oakland that recovered over $700,000 worth of stolen merchandise and extensive counterfeit merchandise. This collaborative investigation and prosecution is made possible by Placer County’s retail theft initiative.

The defendants appeared in court that afternoon and defense attorneys were appointed to represent them. The next court date was scheduled for December 22 in Department 20 at 8:30 am.

Since the ORCTF’s inception in 2019, the CHP has been involved in over 4,200 investigations, leading to the arrest of more than 4,700 suspects and the recovery of nearly 1.5 million stolen goods valued at over $68.7 million statewide as of November 30.

According to localcrimenews.com, Bui is a female and was also arrested by the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department in August 2023 when she was a Pittsburg resident for conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, receiving or concealing stolen property and organized retail theft.

The CHP extends its appreciation to all participating law enforcement agencies, task force members, Cal Expo, and retail partners whose collaboration led to the success of this investigation. The case remains ongoing.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



