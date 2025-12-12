State Assemblywoman Lori Wilson honored Antioch veterans’ leader Gerald “J.R.” Wilson as the 2025 Veteran of the Year for the 11th Assembly District during a luncheon ceremony with family and friends on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. Photos by Allen D. Payton

Makes donation to his Delta Veterans Group

Also honored by Contra Costa County Supervisor Diane Burgis, Antioch Mayor Ron Bernal

By Allen D. Payton

During a luncheon ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, Antioch resident and veterans’ leader Gerald “J.R.” Wilson was honored by Assemblywoman Lori Wilson as the 2025 Veteran of the Year for the 11th Assembly District.

During the brief ceremony and luncheon, attended by a few of his family and friends, at Monica’s Riverview restaurant in historic, downtown Rivertown, Wilson (no relation) presented J.R. Wilson with a framed certificate from the California State Assembly of a Resolution (see below) honoring him. She also presented him with check for a donation of $1,000 to his organization, the Delta Veterans Group.

It’s the Assemblywoman’s first Veteran of the Year Award that she’s presented since being elected during a special election in March 2022 when her district still included a portion of Antioch. The new district went into effect following that November’s General Election and no longer does.

“Many times we recognize amazing people in our district and state who do amazing things,” the Assemblywoman said. “I’ve had the opportunity, to now, each year nominate a Woman of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year…different businesses and things like that. I come from a military family. My husband is retired Air Force. My son is a former Marine. I thought…I have yet to do a veteran and I wanted that to be coming from a veteran family and I wanted to include that in the things that we do.”

Then turning to J.R. she said, “So, you are my inaugural, just so you know, my inaugural veteran that I get to recognize.”

“I did not know that,” he responded.

Lori Wilson then read about J.R.’s background and accomplishments as leader for veterans, both locally, statewide and nationally.

Antioch Mayor Ron Bernal with J.R. Wilson (center) and Assemblywoman Lori Wilson hold resolutions from her (right) and County Supervisor Diane Burgis (left) during a ceremony and luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025.

Mayor Ron Bernal was also in attendance and said “J.R. is amazing and an asset to Antioch.”

Then speaking to Wilson the mayor said, “I want to thank you for your service, for your heart…for loving the people you serve in Antioch.”

Bernal then said a proclamation from the City of Antioch was being prepared and would be presented to J.R. Wilson at a later time.

The veteran was also presented with a Proclamation from Contra Costa County District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis who also honored him as 2025 Veteran of the Year, even though Wilson lives in District 5.

J.R. then thanked the Assemblywoman and shared his appreciation for those in attendance.

“Everyone of you mean a lot to me. There are mentors, here,” he said and then shared something about each of those seated around the table.

MEMBER’S RESOLUTION

By the Honorable Lori D. Wilson, 11th Assembly District

Relative to commending

GERALD WILSON

WHEREAS, Throughout the course of American history, courageous individuals have taken up arms to secure, defend, and maintain the core principles upon which the nation’s freedoms depend, and as one such stellar individual, Gerald “J.R.” Wilson will be honored as the 2025 Veteran of the Year for the 11th Assembly District; and

WHEREAS, A veteran of the United States Army who served in the Military Intelligence Corps, J.R. Wilson has established a long history of supporting his fellow veterans, beginning in 1998 when he joined Disabled American Veterans (DAV), where he graduated from its Academy Class VI and took on the role of National Service Officer, and he went on to serve as National Service Officer Supervisor from 2000 to 2004; and

WHEREAS, In further service to DAV, J.R. has served on its Interim Legislative and National Executive committees, as the Mt. Diablo Chapter Commander, as State Commander and Legislative Director for the Department of California DAV, and as Legislative Director and Chair of the California State Commander’s Veterans Council; and

WHEREAS, In 2012, J.R. founded and took on the role of Chief Executive Officer of the nonprofit Delta Veterans Group (DVG), guiding the organization as a champion for providing the four pillars of success—housing, employment, health care, and education—to veterans and working to ensure that they have access to the resources necessary for a fulfilling and balanced life; and

WHEREAS, Among his remarkable accomplishments in leading DVG, J.R. launched its inaugural Stand Down on the Delta event in 2015, which has since become an annual four-day, three-night program in which veterans are provided full medical treatments; court and legal services; Department of Motor Vehicles assistance; chaplain services; housing, addiction, and mental health counseling; employment assistance; and a myriad of other community services while being offered clothing, meals, showers, sleeping tents, and a safe place to “stand down” for the duration of the event; and

WHEREAS, Having worked to unite local veteran service organizations in Contra Costa County to strengthen community support and create a lasting impact for those who have served the nation, J.R. also launched the Antioch Veterans of the Year and Lifetime Veteran of the Year programs, created the Antioch Veterans Memorial Banner Program, and joined a group of veterans in redesigning the City of Antioch’s Veterans Memorial; and

WHEREAS, Recognized with numerous honors for his tireless service, including Antioch Citizen of the Year and recipient of the Key to the City of Antioch in 2023, J.R. Wilson has dedicated his life to honoring and supporting those who have courageously served and sacrificed while safeguarding the nation’s principles, for this generation and for generations to come; now, therefore, be it

RESOLVED BY ASSEMBLY MEMBER LORI D. WILSON, That she takes immense pleasure in recognizing Gerald Wilson as the 2025 Veteran of the Year for the 11th Assembly District and expresses her sincere gratitude for his dedication to duty and his honorable and faithful service to the United States.

Dated this 9th day of December, 2025.

Honorable Lori D. Wilson

11th Assembly District

Later, in a post on his Facebook page, J.R. Wilson wrote, “I am truly humbled and honored to be selected as the 2025 “Veteran of the Year” for California’s 11th Assembly District.

So grateful to celebrate this moment alongside Assemblywoman Lori Wilson and Antioch Mayor Ron Bernal.

This recognition belongs to our entire community. I couldn’t do what I do without the incredible support of our volunteers, partners, and fellow veterans.

This is not a me thing — it’s a WE thing.

Veterans served their Country, and Veterans serve their Communities.”



Mayor Bernal J.R. Wilson & Assemblywoman Wilson 12-09-25





Assemblywoman Wilson & J.R. Wilson Vet of Yr 12-09-25

