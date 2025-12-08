Paul Schorr Memorial

Awards for top 3 in each age group

By Allen D. Payton

Join local communities, friends and family take a step for health at the 49th Annual Holiday Run & Walk for Health – a memorial to Paul Schorr – at Contra Loma Regional Park, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025.

Hosted by Kiwanis Club of the Delta-Antioch and Rotary Club of the Delta (Antioch), this cherished community event that promotes fitness and well-being was founded 49 years ago by Tom Torlakson, former Antioch Councilman, County Supervisor, State Assemblyman, State Senator and California Superintendent of Public Instruction. The event honors the legacy of Paul Schorr, a dedicated race director who passionately supported local runners as well as local Kiwanis and Rotary members, who passed away on April 12, 2023.

Participants of all ages are encouraged to lace up their shoes and enjoy a day of fun camaraderie and holiday spirit. Come be a part of this time-honored tradition.

Race Schedule:

7:30 AM – Registration Opens

9:00 AM – 1 Mile

9:35 AM – 5K Run/Walk

10:15 AM – Kid’s Dash with Santa

The event is located at Contra Loma Regional Park – 1200 Frederickson Lane, Antioch. As you enter the park, you will stop at a parking booth. Tell them you are here for the Kiwanis/Rotary Run and they will tell you were to park. The race will take place in the parking lot of the swimming lagoon.

For more details and to register for the run, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Antioch/KiwanisHolidayRun.



