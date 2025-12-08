Antioch enjoys annual Holiday Delites Celebration with parade, Christmas tree lighting
See photos and parade winners
By Allen D. Payton
The Antioch community joined together to begin the Christmas season with the annual Holiday Delites Celebration with the parade and Christmas Tree lighting in 46-degree weather in historic, downtown Rivertown on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. The event began with a Sip & Shop with local stores open and vendor booths on G Street.
Before the Christmas Tree Lighting in Waldie Plaza, City staff handed out gifts of STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics – Kits to children while families took photos with Santa and the Grinch.
The countdown to the Christmas Tree Lighting was led by Mayor Ron Bernal who was joined by Mayor Pro Tem Louie Rocha, Councilwomen Monica Wilson and Tamisha Torres-Walker, City Clerk Michael Mandy and Parks and Recreation Director Shahad Wright.
Following the tree lighting, the Deer Valley Choir sang Christmas carols followed by the Antioch and Deer Valley High School Marching Bands who joined together to perform more Christmas carols.
See videos of the festivities on the Antioch Herald Facebook page.
The 2025 Holiday Delites Parade Winners:
BEST DECORATED – Delta Veterans Group
BEST PERFORMANCE – Step 2 This Dance & Performing Arts
MOST SPIRITED – Vega Stars Elite
