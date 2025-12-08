Antioch enjoys annual Holiday Delites Celebration with parade, Christmas tree lighting

Santa arrived during the Holiday Delites Parade riding in the Antioch Historical Society’s old fire truck. Later, the Antioch and Deer Valley High School Marching Bands performed Christmas carols together in Waldie Plaza following the Christmas Tree lighting. All photos by Allen D. Payton

See photos and parade winners

By Allen D. Payton

The Antioch community joined together to begin the Christmas season with the annual Holiday Delites Celebration with the parade and Christmas Tree lighting in 46-degree weather in historic, downtown Rivertown on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. The event began with a Sip & Shop with local stores open and vendor booths on G Street.

Before the Christmas Tree Lighting in Waldie Plaza, City staff handed out gifts of STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics – Kits to children while families took photos with Santa and the Grinch.

The countdown to the Christmas Tree Lighting was led by Mayor Ron Bernal who was joined by Mayor Pro Tem Louie Rocha, Councilwomen Monica Wilson and Tamisha Torres-Walker, City Clerk Michael Mandy and Parks and Recreation Director Shahad Wright.

Following the tree lighting, the Deer Valley Choir sang Christmas carols followed by the Antioch and Deer Valley High School Marching Bands who joined together to perform more Christmas carols.

Source: City of Antioch Recreation Department

The 2025 Holiday Delites Parade Winners:

BEST DECORATED – Delta Veterans Group

BEST PERFORMANCE – Step 2 This Dance & Performing Arts

MOST SPIRITED – Vega Stars Elite

Representatives of Vega Stars Elite accept the trophy for Most Spirited parade entry.



