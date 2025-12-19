49th annual Antioch Holiday Run & Walk for Health results

Students participated in the 1-mile and 3-mile runs and race with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. All photos courtesy of Antioch Unified School District unless noted.

By Allen D. Payton

According to the Antioch Unified School District, “despite chilly conditions, hundreds turned out for the 49th annual Holiday Run & Walk for Health.

“Founded by Tom Torlakson, former State Superintendent of Schools, the event was held on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at Contra Loma with many of our students running the race, including several high school cross country runners.

“Hosted by the Kiwanis Club of the Delta-Antioch and the Rotary Club of the Delta, proceeds benefit our schools and community.”

Race Director Mike Green shared the following results of two races:

Male 3-Mile Race Winners

Giancarlo Olmedo – 15 years old – 19:31.5

Jailen Johnson-Truitt – 18 – 20:09.3

Dennis Gavrilenko – 22 – 20:26.3

Female 3-Mile Race Winners

Valeria Espinoza – 20 – 19:43.0

Kylie Wisely – 17 – 21:27.8

Jaelyn Wilkins – 17 – 22:53.8

Santa (Joe Goralka) with runners from the Antioch Police Department. Photo by Tom McNell

Green offered “Special thanks to East Bay Regional Parks District / Contra Loma for helping us host this event. Thank you to the Race Directors from Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs of the Delta, and to our event sponsor, Dr. Ali Shirani.”

See more photos on the AUSD Facebook page.



Holiday Run 2025 starting line & runners AUSD





APD runners & Santa TMcNell





Holiday Run 2025 students & adults AUSD





Holiday Run 2025 runner kids & Santa AUSD

