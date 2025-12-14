14-year-old boy arrested for accidentally shooting cousin in face

Photo courtesy of Bay News Video

“Negligent Discharge of a Firearm”

By Lt. Franco Cesar #7264, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On December 18, 2025, at 8:46 p.m., Antioch Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Entrada Circle. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers immediately began providing medical aid until personnel from Con Fire arrived on scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers identified the suspect as a 14-year-old male, who was taken into custody at the scene for Negligent Discharge of a Firearm.

According to Bay New Video, “Thursday night Antioch police responded to…reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one juvenile that had been accidentally shot in the face by his cousin. Witnesses said the bullet entered the cheek and exited the back of the neck. The victim was transported to a local hospital. The cousin was taken into custody by Antioch police. There has been in the city of Antioch over the past year a reduction of violent crime…Tonight’s shooting was an unfortunate accident.”

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Antioch Police Department at tips@antiochca.gov.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Photo by Bay News Video

