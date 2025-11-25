Search warrant for possession of child porn leads to arrest, hazardous materials response in Antioch

Walnut Creek PD Bomb Squad, Con Fire respond

By Lt. Drew Olson, Walnut Creek Police Department

This morning, Tuesday, November 25, 2025, Walnut Creek Police Detectives, in coordination with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, served a search warrant at a residence in the 1600 block of Lipton Street in Antioch as part of an ongoing investigation.

One individual was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

During the search, detectives discovered suspected illegal fireworks. The WCPD Bomb Squad was requested to respond for safe collection and assessment. Upon arrival, bomb technicians identified materials requiring further evaluation, prompting a response from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District’s Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) team.

Antioch Police posted a warning on social media with the message, “Avoid the area of Lipton Street at Trembath Lane due to an active hazmat response. Earlier this morning, a neighboring agency investigating in the area located items of concern. Out of an abundance of caution, the bomb squad was notified, and they are currently on scene. At this time, we do not believe there is any threat to the public.”

Both the WCPD Bomb Squad and CFD Hazmat have since cleared the scene. There is no ongoing threat to public safety. No further details are being released at this time due to the active nature of the investigation.

Case #: 25-36520

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



