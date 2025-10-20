Oakland couple arrested for Walnut Creek carjacking, armed robberies in Antioch, Pittsburg, El Sobrante

One of the two suspects arrested for carjacking and armed robberies. Photo source: Walnut Creek PD

Antioch, Pittsburg, Oakland PD’s, Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office assist

Julio Villalobos held on no bail, Britney Zuniga held on $850,000 bail; both have history of arrests

By Walnut Creek Police Department

On October 20, 2025, at approximately 2:20 pm, a victim called WCPD dispatch to report that his work vehicle had just been stolen. The victim described two suspects driving a grey Dodge Challenger. A short time later, an armed carjacking was reported at 1805 Ygnacio Valley Blvd. with the same vehicle and suspect description. At the time of the call, no suspects were taken into custody.

It was quickly learned that these suspects had committed three additional armed robberies in the City of Pittsburg, the City of Antioch, and the City of El Sobrante. With the collaborative help of Antioch PD, Pittsburg PD and Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, and the Oakland Police Department, Julio Angel Villalobos, a 21-year-old (born 11/4/2004) and Britney Ashanti Zuniga, a 23-year-old (born 9/6/2002), both residents of Oakland, were safely taken into custody. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office filed 11 felony counts for Villalobos and seven felony counts for Zuniga.

Thanks to our partners in law enforcement for their assistance in the successful arrest and filing of charges against these violent criminals.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, the five-foot, nine-inch tall, 185-pound Villalobos is being held in the Matinez Detention Facility on no bail and has a court appearance on Dec. 9, at 8:30 a.m. in Superior Court in Martinez.

According to localcrimenews.com, he was previously arrested six times, all in 2023, by Alameda County Sheriff’s Department and Oakland PD for crimes including burglary, vandalism of $5,000 or more and attempting to or escaping from jail, prison or an industrial road camp, court jurisdiction of child for parental neglect, receiving stolen property – motor vehicle, vehicle theft, possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm on person or in vehicle while in a public place, carry a concealed pistol, revolver or other firearm on a person, possession or control of firearm before age 30 when person has been a ward of the juvenile court, trespassing, vehicle robbery and carjacking.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, the five-foot, three-inch tall, 130-pound Zuniga is in the West County Detention Facility on $850,000 bail and has a court appearance on Nov. 21 at 8:30 a.m. in Superior Court in Martinez.

According to localcrimenews.com, Zuniga was previously arrested three times by San Jose and Oakland PD’s, for crimes including assault with a deadly weapon or assault with force likely to produce great bodily harm and threats of violence.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



