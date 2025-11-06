CHP Contra Costa welcomes 6 new officers

Photo: CHP

By CHP – Contra Costa

We are proud to welcome six new officers who recently graduated from the CHP Academy in West Sacramento.

After 26 weeks of rigorous training at the Academy, they will now put their skills to the test as they begin field training for another three months.

Join us in welcoming these new officers as they embark on the next chapter of their new career.

Congratulations and welcome to the California Highway Patrol!

6 new CHP Contra Costa Officers

