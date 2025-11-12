Barking Orders, Fighting Crime: CHP’s newest four-legged crime fighters officially promoted to K-9 Officers

CHP Assistant Commissioner Robin Johnson presents Northern Division Officer Christopher Partlow with K-9 Judge the certificate of completion from POST (Peace Officers Standards and Training) meeting all the requirements, certifying the dog for law enforcement service during the recent graduation ceremony. Photo: CHP

Four K-9s have joined the ranks of the California Highway Patrol after completing rigorous training alongside their handlers and receiving official certification from the CHP

By Jaime Coffee, Director of Communications, Office of Media Relations, CHP

SACRAMENTO — The CHP has added four new K-9 teams to its ranks, furthering the Department’s mission to provide safety, service and security to the people of California.

The graduating class includes three Belgian Malinois and one Dutch Shepherd, each trained to apprehend offenders, detect illegal drugs and enhance officer and public safety.

“Police K-9s have proven their usefulness time and again in the situations officers face daily. They are hardworking, loyal partners who wake up each day ready to serve. Each of these specialized teams has dedicated time and effort to succeed on the streets, and we are excited to welcome them to our team.” – CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee

Over the past 11 weeks, the four K-9 teams completed more than 400 hours of intensive training, meeting the standards set by the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training. The K-9s, trained in criminal apprehension and narcotics detection, also known as Patrol and Narcotics Detection Canines, received their official certification on November 7 during a graduation ceremony at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento.

Each K-9 handler is an experienced CHP officer with seven to 15 years of service. Handlers were carefully paired with their canine partners based on temperament, skill and personality. Throughout training, the teams built strong bonds of trust and communication that will support them throughout their careers.

Following this graduation, the new K-9 teams will report to their assigned CHP Area offices to assist with patrol duties and respond to calls for service in the Northern, CentralandInlandDivisions.

BY THE NUMBERS

With this graduating class, the second of 2025, the CHP now deploys 53 K-9 teams statewide:

37 Patrol and Narcotics Detection Canine teams

9 Patrol and Explosives Detection Canine teams

5 Explosives Detection Canine teams

2 Narcotics Detection teams

From January through September 2025, CHP K-9 teams seized nearly 7,000 pounds of methamphetamine, 5,000 pounds of cocaine, 250 pounds of heroin, 750 pounds of fentanyl and 213 firearms, underscoring their critical role in combating drug trafficking and firearm-related crime.

To maintain peak performance, each team completes at least eight hours of ongoing training each week, ensuring readiness for the diverse situations they encounter in the field.

MEET THE CHP’S NEW K-9 TEAMS﻿

Officer Christopher Partlow & K-9 Judge – Northern Division

Officer Christopher Keeler & K-9 Jag – Central Division

Officer Michael Galvez & K-9 Oso – Central Division

Officer Joshua Walker & K-9 Jury – Inland Division

Contra Costa County is located in the Golden Gate Division.

Learn more about becoming a CHP K-9 handler or explore the many other rewarding career opportunities at www.CHPMadeForMore.com.

